15 Must-Have Bags From the Tory Burch Semi-Annual Sale — Up to 62% Off

If you woke up on the wrong side of the bed this morning, we’re about to pull you over to the right side. It might require a little time travel on our part, sure, but with the magic of this Tory Burch sale, all things are possible!

That’s right — the Tory Burch Semi-Annual Sale has begun! Hundreds of items, from shoes, to clothes, to handbags are on sale right now — and we’re talking major sale. When you use code EXTRA, you can get an extra 25% off any of your faves on sale for a limited time, meaning you could save up to 60% (or a little more) on your favorite new designer pieces. There are so many great pieces in this sale, in fact, that we have to narrow it down a little. That’s why we’ve rounded up 15 of the dreamiest bags and wallets for you to shop first!

This Ultra-Functional Tote

This tote’s scratch-resistant leather is just scratching the surface of its features. Just check out all of those pockets and those gorgeous curved lines!

Get the Robinson Tote in Bluewood for 48% off with code EXTRA at Tory Burch!

This Red-Hot Crossbody

This mini bag comes with not one, but two optional straps. One is your basic leather strap, while the other boasts a sporty-chic design!

Get the Perry Bombé Pieced-Strap Mini Bag for 47% off with code EXTRA at Tory Burch!

This Triple-Compartment Tote

Known as the “quintessential multi-tasking tote,” this is the bag you need in your life to carry all of your daily necessities without being totally weighed down!

Get the Perry Triple-Compartment Tote in Bluewood for 48% off with code EXTRA at Tory Burch!

This 2-in-1 Wallet

We love this wallet…because it’s also a bag! Just attach the chain-accented strap to turn it into a crossbody!

Get the Robinson Chain Wallet in Royal Navy for 47% off with code EXTRA at Tory Burch!

This Elegant Backpack

This quilted backpack shows just how sophisticated backpacks can be. Plus, it’s on sale in two colors!

Get the Perry Nylon Mixed-Stitch Zip Backpack for 47% off with code EXTRA at Tory Burch!

This Two-Tone Tote

This fanned-out tote will have compliments flying at you left and right thanks to its uniquely-chic shape and hand-sewn stitching!

Get the McGraw Color-Block Shopper Tote in Brilliant Red/New Cream for 55% off with code EXTRA at Tory Burch!

This Fan-Favorite Tote

This zip tote is a favorite of TB lovers everywhere. The mixed materials, the double-link print, the storage — it’s simply amazing!

Get the Gemini Link Canvas Top-Zip Tote in Canyon Orange for 47% off with code EXTRA at Tory Burch!

This Convertible Bag

This bag can be carried as either a shoulder bag or a crossbody, making it a definite essential. The mix of different colors and materials, such as suede, embossed lizard and patent leather, is just perfect!

Get the Robinson Balloon Stripe Convertible Shoulder Bag for 56% off with code EXTRA at Tory Burch!

This Pebbled Leather Satchel

This Perry satchel took a bowler bag and made it high fashion, and now we can’t imagine our lives without it!

Get the Perry Small Satchel starting at 62% off with code EXTRA at Tory Burch!

This Quilted Camera Bag

You can imagine how gorgeous this bag must be in real life considering reviewers say the photos don’t do it justice!

Get the Fleming Soft Contrast-Stitch Camera Bag for 47% off with code EXTRA at Tory Burch!

This Head-Turning Tote

Shoppers say this is the “perfect summer bag,” and summer is pretty much here, so now is our chance to grab it!

Get the Perry High Frequency Triple-Compartment Tote for 48% off with code EXTRA at Tory Burch!

This Sleek Wallet

This wallet keeps your bills crisp, clean and secure without folding them into a crinkled mess!

Get the Robinson Zip Continental Wallet in two colors for 30% off with code EXTRA at Tory Burch!

This Floral Beauty

Add some extra sunshine to your summer style with this yellow floral Kira bag!

Get the Kira Chevron Floral Camera Bag for 47% off with code EXTRA at Tory Burch!

This Cloud-Like Tote

This puffer tote is so cool, you won’t be able to stop touching it. Just don’t be surprised when your friends want to feel the padded performance satin too!

Get the Ella Puffer Tote starting at 55% off with code EXTRA at Tory Burch!

This Worldly Crossbody

The fine toile print of this mini bag is inspired by world travels, serving you those vacation vibes even when you’re a mile from home!

Get the Perry Printed Canvas Mini Bag for 55% off with code EXTRA at Tory Burch!

