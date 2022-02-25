Jennifer Aniston Inspired Us to Find Funky Wide-Leg Pants

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.



There are few outfits that are as fun to put together as a birthday ensemble — after all, there’s nothing like seeing people celebrate their day in style! It’s an opportunity to fully express yourself and be bold, which is exactly what Jennifer Aniston recently did to ring in her 53rd birthday.

The Friends alum took to Instagram to thank her millions of fans for the birthday wishes she received — and also included a Boomerang of her #OOTD. We couldn’t get the funky and fabulous pants she wore out of our mind, and were even inspired to go shopping for our own pair with a similar vibe!

Get the AZOKOE Women’s High Waist Wide Leg Sequin Bell Bottoms for $43 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 18, 2022, but are subject to change.

Aniston’s wide-leg pants exude a party energy that’s simply infectious. They appear to be made from metallic gold strips of material that create a flapper-approved fringe look. It essentially looks like a pack of party streamers, which is beyond festive. While we don’t know where her pants are from, that doesn’t mean we can’t snag inspiration from her look and find our own version to wear for a celebratory occasion — or any day of the week we want to feel whimsical!

Get the AZOKOE Women’s High Waist Wide Leg Sequin Bell Bottoms for $43 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 18, 2022, but are subject to change.

The pair of pants we ultimately settled on is this pick from AZOKOE, and we’re just as obsessed with our option as Aniston’s! Both have the same bell bottom silhouette with a high waist and fitted thighs until you hit the knee — where they flare out into an ultra-wide leg. Oh, and we also nailed the gold hue too — the only difference is that our pants are adorned with sequins instead of metallic material. That said, we certainly weren’t focused on finding an exact lookalike — we just wanted to score a pair that exude the same cheerful style as Aniston’s. Not to toot our own horn, but we think we totally understood the assignment. Party on!

See it: Get the AZOKOE Women’s High Waist Wide Leg Sequin Bell Bottoms for $43 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 18, 2022, but are subject to change.

Not what you’re looking for? Check out more styles from AZOKOE and shop all of the clothing, shoes and jewelry available at Amazon! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!