We’re counting down the days until spring is finally here! Soon enough, flowers will be in full bloom, the sun will be shining and we’ll be free to frolic in frocks. Spring feels like an underrated season to Us. Summer gets all the love for fun vacations and warm weather, but spring is the light at the end of the tunnel of winter. It’s the ultimate transitional season, so naturally we need transitional outfits to usher Us into this next chapter. Spring is all about new beginnings, and that includes our wardrobe.

There’s nothing that says spring quite like a cute sundress. Breathable and billowy, it’s perfect for twirling in the spring breeze. But since it’s not quite hot enough for sleeveless silhouettes yet, we’ve been searching for a long-sleeve style that will add some extra insulation. While online shopping at Walmart, we found a minidress that exceeded our expectations. Plus, it’s currently on sale! Read on to learn more about this top-rated spring staple.

The Dokotoo Women’s Deep V-Neck Ruffle Dress is truly the dress of our dreams! From the elegant cut to the lovely look, we’re simply smitten. Made from chiffon fabric, this babydoll dress features long balloon sleeves, ruffle trim and a swing hem. The V-neckline and open back give this sundress a flirty feel, while the flowy fit ensures comfort and effortless movement. This breezy beauty isn’t too tight or too short — it’s just right.

Plus, this flattering frock comes in 14 different colors and patterns for endless outfit options! We’re drawn to the florals and pastel hues with swiss dots for spring, but some of the darker tones would be ideal for fall and winter paired with tights and booties.

With the majority of reviews giving this dress five stars, it’s clear that this piece is a crowd-pleaser. Many customers said they were pleasantly surprised by this Walmart find! “Very pleased, did not expect such good quality fabric, perfect beach sundress,” one shopper declared. Another reported, “Lovely soft, light, comfortable summery fabric. Flattering fit, easy and comfy to wear.” “Flattering” was a common theme in reviews: “Very flattering, attractive casual sundress/tunic, hangs well, cool and comfortable.”

We’re big fans of styling sundresses with white sneakers for a casual everyday ensemble. You can also team this frock with sandals or heels if you want to show off your pedicure and embrace the spring season. Take this dress from brunch to happy hour and everywhere in between! We’ll be having a spring fling with this stunner all season long.

Not your style? Explore more from Dokotoo here and shop all other dresses at Walmart here!

