17 Comfortable Maxi Dresses for Every Summer Occasion

Are maxi dresses the most comfortable frocks on the market? We would definitely say so! They’re typically long, flowy and seriously flattering — which is why we wanted to round up the best of the best ahead of the summer season.

You can wear a maxi dress for pretty much anything on your calendar, but it’s necessary to have the right style to suit the occasion. These 17 maxi dresses fit the bill for casual wear, dressier daytime events and more formal functions. Not only are you bound to stun in every single one of these dresses, you’re going to feel totally comfy in them too. Check them out below, and happy summer shopping!

17 Most Comfortable Maxi Dresses for Summer

Casual Everyday Maxi Dresses

1. This Amazon Essentials short-sleeve maxi dress may be a staple, but it’s great if you want to look put together and feel super comfortable!

2. The ultra-long length and loose fit of this Verdusa maxi dress makes it the ultimate beach cover-up!

3. This flowy maxi dress from YESNO is so boho-chic — plus, it comes in tons of fun prints!

4. Shoppers claim this spaghetti strap maxi dress from GRECERELLE has the best fit, and they’re picking it up in multiple shades!

5. Love tie-dye? This MakeMeChic maxi dress has tons of different patterns and colors available!

Dressier Daytime Maxi Dresses

6. This SheIn maxi dress has a stunning open back that creates a curve-hugging and fitted look.

7. Shoppers say they get tons of compliments whenever they wear this strapless boho maxi from Yidarton — no wonder it’s such a bestseller!

8. This BerryGo wrap maxi dress is adjustable, so a personalized fit is easy to achieve!

9. We adore the wrap style of this PRETTYGARDEN maxi dress, and we’re even more obsessed with all of the fresh prints!

10. This Sarin Mathews maxi dress has a low-key feel, but the ruffled, off-the-shoulder detail makes it a bit dressier!

11. The halter neckline and flowy fit of this PRETTYGARDEN polka dot dress make it a must for brunch or a backyard party!

12. This wrap-style maxi dress from II ININ is chic for casual dinners, but you can easily dress it up for a fancier event!

Evening Maxi Dresses

13. One of our favorite maxi dresses for special occasions is this satin version from SheIn — it’s too stunning!

14. This mermaid-style maxi dress from WOOSEA has an aesthetic that’s absolutely spot-on for weddings or other formal affairs!

15. We love the lightweight chiffon material that this sultry open-back maxi dress from Remelon is made from!

16. If you want a dress that will turn heads, wear this off-the-shoulder chiffon maxi from Ever-Pretty!

17. The crochet top of this LILBETTER maxi dress is made for nighttime beach bonfires and hot date nights!

