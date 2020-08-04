Finish Summer Off With a Bang in This Ethereal White Maxi Dress

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Now, we don’t want you to worry, because there really is still plenty of time left to enjoy this summer — but when it comes to shopping, it might be time to make some considerations. It’s about that time for a lot of stores to start making the switch to fall fashion, so great hot-weather picks are about to become scarcer and scarcer. If you want to finish this summer off with a serious, stylish bang, the time to shop is now!

We’ve got you though. We know that time is running short, so we’re not going to leave you looking for the perfect end-of-summer pick for weeks, therefore eliminating the point. We’ve already found the piece you’re looking for. It’s a top-rated fan-favorite, it has our editors head over heels and it’s going to stun everyone around you — and all of your Instagram followers!

Get the BerryGo Embroidery Pearl Button V Neck Spaghetti Strap Maxi Dress for just $43 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 4, 2020, but are subject to change.

The white version of this dress definitely caught our attention first. We’re not ones to stop wearing white simply because Labor Day passes, but we have to admit, this is the prime time to rock the color out and about. The fabric’s main star quality, however, is its beautiful embroidery pattern. It has small eyelet perforations throughout, forming a lace-like design and also allowing for extra breathability — definitely an important detail for a summer maxi dress!

This dress has a V-neckline and a lower back, along with adjustable spaghetti straps that travel over the shoulders. Down the front, you’ll find pearlescent buttons, but they’re decorative only, so you don’t have to worry about dealing with them. There’s a concealed zipper over in back to help secure the fit instead, plus a little bit of stretch. There’s also a wonderful panel detail at the natural waist to flatter your shape!

This dress has a flowy skirt with a ruffled tier toward the bottom and a scalloped hem. It’s lined to mid-thigh too, so don’t worry about it being too see-through!

The white version of this dress is a gorgeous pick for basically any occasion, but we’re also loving it as an engagement shoot, bridal shower or even wedding option. There are four other colors too though: Peach, Yellow, Green and Blue. Truly a phenomenal selection!

