You’ll Wear This Transitional Tank All the Way Into Fall

One of our saddest goodbyes every year? The one we say to our tank tops at the end of each summer. We can appreciate some cold-weather layering as much as the next fashion lover, but we can’t deny that our tank tops carry a carefree attitude we can’t get enough of, and they’re ummistakeable symbols of summer fun.

So what if we could drag out wearing our favorite tanks into the crisp fall season without looking ridiculous (and freezing our booties off)? We’d obviously be down! That’s why we were so excited to have found this waffle-knit tank on Amazon, loved by so many reviewers for its transitional quality — though that’s not all there is to love!

Get the DellyTop Waffle-Knit Summer Sleeveless Tank Top starting at just $14 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 3, 2020, but are subject to change.

This waffle-knit top is made of a soft, breathable and stretchy cotton blend, and the fabric hangs loosely over your body for a relaxed fit. Because this textured fabric is a little more substantial than your typical tank top, you’ll find it’s the perfect companion piece for colder weather. You can always layer a cami under it too, or throw a faux-leather jacket over it. No more sleeves getting bunched up!

This pull-on top has a notch V-neck and a high back, along with a longer hem that you can easily tuck in for a larger variety of possible outfit ideas. Let it blouse over your bottoms slightly or simply allow it to hang loose. Feel free to size down too for a tighter fit!

This Dellytop tank is currently available in 20 colors. You have plenty of solids to choose from, like Army Green, Dusty Blue, Coral Orange or Burgundy, but you can also hop on this summer’s main tie-dye trend for some multicolor delights. Prefer color-blocking? There are a few options for you too, with either two colors or three total. And hey, don’t be afraid of the lighter colors. Because the material is on the thicker side, you shouldn’t have any issues with anything being see-through!

One last detail about this top — one you can’t see or feel — is that it can be washed in the machine and tumbled dry. Loose-fit tanks like this exude an effortless ease, so we love that we don’t have to worry about any tedious hand-washing or expensive dry cleaning. This top really is the best all around!

