11 Affordable Wedding Gowns That Are Absolutely Stunning — All Under $100

Recently engaged? First of all, congratulations! Second of all, take a deep breath. We know that planning a wedding can be stressful — and expensive — whether you’re throwing a party for 100+ people or saying “I do” in a more intimate setting. One of the biggest factors? The wedding dress!

You want to feel beautiful on your wedding day no matter what, which means buying a wedding gown that truly speaks to you. Contrary to popular belief, this doesn’t have to mean spending thousands or even hundreds of dollars. There are some stunning options out there under $100. We picked out 11 of our faves available for purchase right now — for all types of brides. Check them out below!

For the Romantic Bride

Our jaws dropped upon seeing this off-the-shoulder dress. The lace! The eyelash trim! Get ready for your fairytale to begin in this dress that screams “happily ever after”!

Get the Absolutely Stunning White Lace Off-the-Shoulder Midi Dress for just $82 at Lulus!

For the Beach Bride

Exchanging vows in front of the ocean — or simply love a beachy vibe? This flowy, backless gown is simplicity at its finest and will let you feel the breeze in the sunshine. This will pair perfectly with some metallic, strappy sandals — or bare feet!

Get the CUPSHE Flowy Halter Maxi Dress for just $40 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 11, 2022, but are subject to change.

For the Boho Bride

The sheer floral overlay on this delicate dress is serving up forest fairy vibes for Us. We’d love to see this with a floral crown or a wispy bouquet full of greenery!

Get the Open Edit Sheer Lace Long Sleeve Maxi Dress for just $99 at Nordstrom!

For the Glitzy Bride

Love some sparkle and glam? This silvery sequin gown is our pick for you! It was already affordable, but it’s even on sale right now. Get ready for the spotlight to be on you — and for you to absolutely shine in it!

Get the Kate Kasin Sequin Maxi Dress (originally $76) for just $57 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 11, 2022, but are subject to change.

For the Grecian Goddess Bride

No one will doubt your goddess energy when you walk down the aisle in this toga-like gown. You’ll truly cement your spot as the modern Goddess of Love and Beauty. People will feel blessed to be in your presence — especially your future spouse!

Get the KOH KOH Sleeveless Maxi Dress for just $60 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 11, 2022, but are subject to change.

For the Sweet Bride

This one’s for the bride who just puts a smile on everyone’s face and whose aura absolutely lights up a room. This soft white dress is extra flowy with a ruffle trim and trendy tie straps, but we love that you can always add your own flair by belting it at the waist. And how about that sale price?

Get the Majorelle Leif Maxi Dress (originally $218) for just $94 at Revolve!

For the Artsy Bride

The crochet lace accents on this dress caught our attention, but we knew it 100% belonged on this list as we read about the gauzy, crinkle woven fabric and admired the drapey sleeves and empire waistline. Reviewers love it too, calling it the “perfect casual wedding dress”!

Get the Sweeten the Occasion White Lace Short Sleeve Maxi Dress for just $79 at Lulus!



For the Practical Bride

This dress is the perfect blend of elegance and laid-back beauty. The pom pom detailing, dots and tiers add a beautiful, carefree essence to this dress, and practical brides will love details like the side inner pocket and comfy fit!

Get the Knox Rose Flutter Short Sleeve Dobby A-Line Dress for just $40 at Target!

For the Timeless Bride

Want a dress that delivers Old Hollywood and modern fashion at the same time? This slip-style, cowl-neck dress like this is the way to go. We love dresses like this because you can go super simple with it or accessorize with basically anything you want. It’s also the most affordable on the list!

Get the Amilia Cowl Neck Slip Dress for just $24 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 11, 2022, but are subject to change.

For the Vintage Bride

If you love a classic, vintage style with a more modest silhouette, we have total heart eyes for this gown. With lace sleeves, a pleated chiffon skirt, an unforgettable neckline and a blush pink tone, this dress is a callback to some of our favorite fashion trends of decades past!

Get the Chi Chi London Lace & Pleated Chiffon Bridesmaid Gown (originally $140) for just $98 at Nordstrom!

For the Bride Who Wants the Best of Both Worlds

If you can’t decide between sweet romantic or opulent glam, go for both with this gown! It’s not over the top, but the clear and white sequins add some intricate, sassy detail. Reviewers say it’s “even prettier in person” and multiple brides are saying it was perfect for their wedding!

Get the Magically Charming White Sequin Embroidered Lace-Up Maxi Dress for just $99 at Lulus!



