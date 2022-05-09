21 Tummy-Control Swimsuits for Your Most Confident Summer Ever

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Oh, to be able to slip into your swimwear and not think for a second about how you look in it. Ideally, we’d simply know we looked fabulous. Usually, however, we spend a little time examining ourselves in the mirror, pointing out every little thing we’d like to change — even things no one else would notice or think negatively of.

Swimsuits are tough, but there are some out there that really can deliver that boost of confidence you need as a sure thing. We know looking for them can be tedious and exhausting, so we took on the task for you. Shop our 21 current favorite tummy-control swimsuits from Amazon and beyond and start viewing swimwear in a whole new way!

21 Tummy-Control Swimsuits We Love

One-Pieces

1. Our Absolute Favorite: This American Trend monokini‘s narrow, high cutout and ruched stomach are about as figure-flattering as you can get. Available in 13 colorways!

2. We Also Love: This CUPSHE swimsuit has a tummy-control front, along with mesh and pattern-block details to make it irresistible. The straps are adjustable too!

3. We Can’t Forget: With a beachy camouflaging pattern, ruching and smoothing fabric, this Dreamsuit by Miracle Brands bathing suit from Target is making every beach day one to remember!

4. Seriously Sculpting: This La Blanca swimsuit from Nordstrom has banding around the waist that not only looks cool but has a major figure-sculpting effect!

5. Vintage Vibes: This shirred Ekouaer one-piece has a pin-up type of design. It’s a retro look but with plenty of coverage!

6. Ballet Inspiration: This Beach Betty by Miracle Brands swimsuit from Target has cap sleeves, a peek-a-boo cutout, a full lining and shaping fabric. Basically, it’s everything. Wait until you see the florals!

7. All Ruffled Up: Ruching and ruffles together? Truly the perfect combo, as evidenced by this Blooming Jelly one-piece!

8. That’s a Wrap: Wrap dresses are extremely flattering, so this faux-wrap Aqua Green swimsuit from Target couldn’t have made its way into our shopping cart soon enough!

9. Yes, Swim Rompers Exist: Ever own a swim romper before — or even know they were an option? This other Aqua Green bathing suit from Target wowed Us with its unique and super forgiving design!

10. Contoured Confidence: You know how people contour their face? You can do a similar type of thing with your figure when you have this Hermoza bathing suit in your life. The waist-cinching knot tie is part of why this is a “crowd-favorite”!

11. The Always Reliable Recommendation: Shoppers can’t get enough of this criss-cross Tempt Me swimsuit. The mesh bands at the waistline are just game-changing!

Two-Pieces

12. Our Absolute Favorite: We are totally digging one-shoulder options lately, and we can’t get over how amazing this Pink Queen bikini is, the stripes sweeping in different directions for a maximally flattering fit!

13. We Also Love: These Shapermint bikini bottoms are ultra-high-waisted, have a tummy-shaping panel, feature ruching and provide full coverage. Truly an automatic confidence boost. Grab a top to go with them here, or wear them with any other top you own!

14. We Can’t Forget: We adore the nautical-inspired design of this CUPSHE bikini set, available at Target. Obviously we love the tummy-control bottoms as well!

15. Trusted Tankini: This Holipick tankini is one of the most loved — probably ever. With a long, ruffled top and boy short bottoms, you get plenty of coverage but don’t have to sacrifice when it comes to style!

16. A New Take on String Bikinis: When we picture string bikinis, we usually imagine a skimpy triangle style. This high-rise ioiom bikini, however, is changing things up with ruched coverage and a figure-loving fit!

17. Feeling Ashirred: It’s no secret that shirred swimsuit tops are in right now. This floral MOOSLOVER two-piece doesn’t stop there though, also adding in a ruffle trim and a ruffle accent on the tummy-control bottoms!

18. Leaping for Leopard: The high-rise leopard print bottoms on this SEAFORM bikini set go beautifully with the push-up top!

19. Pretty in Polka Dot: This color-block Foshow tankini set is so pretty with its polka dots and ruffle straps. We want all eight colors!

20. Belt It Out: Adding a belt always adds some instant tummy control, especially when the ends hang down a little like on this gingham CUPSHE bikini set!

21. Fabulous Flutter: The butterfly sleeves on the top of this SPORLIKE two-piece are head-turning, and the patterned, ruched bottoms just perfect this set!

