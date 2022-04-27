Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We’re eagerly counting down the days leading up to the premiere of the new season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Bring on the drama! But until then, we’ve been following our favorite Los Angeles ladies over social media. OG star Kyle Richards recently traveled to Laguna Beach for a getaway in the sun, and we couldn’t help but swoon over her resort wear. The bronzed beauty posted a pic sporting a cheeky black swimsuit with the caption, “I ain’t no hollaback girl,” referencing the Gwen Stefani song. The mom of four also took to her Instagram stories to show a front view of the plunging one-piece. We’re obsessed with the suit from all angles!

A black bathing suit is a summer staple! This classic shade flatters all skin tones — no tan necessary! Plus, black has the added benefit of providing a slimming effect. In the past few years, we’ve started ditching the bikinis in favor of one-pieces. The style is so sophisticated and fashion-forward — and we just feel so much more confident when our figure is covered up. Kyle’s one-piece inspired Us to find a lookalike version that we can rock on our own vacation. And we just found a stunning suit for only $28 at Amazon! Keep reading to score this swimsuit for yourself.

The TSMEZA Women’s One-Piece Swimsuit is a smash with shoppers! This brand-new suit has already garnered entirely five-star ratings, a rare feat on the internet. Between the flattering fit, the darling details and the comfortable cut, this one-piece truly is one-of-a-kind.

According to fashion insiders, a belt is the easiest way to make your bathing suit seem expensive — so don’t be surprised if everyone assumes this one-piece was a designer splurge! In addition to the luxury look, a belt also cinches your waist and provides tummy control. Win-win! Other standout details? The ribbed fabric, adjustable shoulder ties and elongating high-cut silhouette. Just the right amount of coverage! This elegant one-piece comes in five other solid colors, in case black isn’t your cup of tea.

Customers say that this one-piece swimsuit has worked out swimmingly. “It fits perfectly!” one shopper declared. “Highly recommended! It’s cheap too!” Such a style steal! A Top 1000 Reviewer gushed, “I LOVE this swimsuit! Super comfortable and great quality. Very flattering and cute.” And another reviewer reported, “What I love about this swimsuit is how comfortable this swimsuit is. This swimsuit covers absolutely everything and really does help smooth everything out too.” Just add a cover-up (any color goes with black!), sandals and some sunnies, and you’re ready for the beach!

For a swimsuit that looks high-end at a low price, try this one-piece from Amazon. We have a feeling the Housewives would approve.

