We have to be honest: Swimsuit season evokes a mix of excitement and dread. We love a pool party and a beach day, but the idea of showing off a skimpy swimsuit right now doesn’t exactly sound appealing. We all deserve to have some fun in the sun, so what’s stopping Us? Bathing suits come in a variety of shapes and sizes, and there are plenty of styles that are flattering on all figures!

In fact, Nordstrom just released a huge selection of new suits that are getting Us in the mood for warm-weather festivities. From one-pieces to bikinis, we rounded up the top seven stylish swimsuits that you need for spring and summer. Whether you have an upcoming vacation or an hour to lay out in the backyard, these looks will make you feel like a bathing beauty!

This Tie Dye One-Shoulder One-Piece

Blue skies and suits ahead! We’re tie dying over this gradient blue one-piece, complete with a one-shoulder silhouette. So trendy! Bonus: This swimsuit features waist-sculpting banding and built-in tummy control! Score.

Get the La Blanca Ocean One-Shoulder One-Piece Swimsuit for $130 at Nordstrom!

This Floral Underwire Bikini

Feel the flower power in this sultry floral bikini! The underwire style gives you a nice little boost, and the low-rise bottoms accentuate your curves. Plus, the ’60s-inspired print is very fashion-forward. Groovy, baby!

Get the O’Neill Twiggy Rockley Bikini Bottoms for $50 and the Twiggy Rockley Bikini Bottoms for $35 at Nordstrom!

This Keyhole One-Piece Swimsuit

Peep this plunging one-piece swimsuit with a peekaboo keyhole! Available in multiple solid colors (some of which are on sale!), this suit is a closet staple. We love that the straps are adjustable for the perfect fit.

Get the Robin Piccone Ava Plunge Underwire One-Piece Swimsuit starting at just $126 (originally $168) at Nordstrom!

This Tropical One-Piece

Vacay vibes! The floral print of this one-piece makes Us feel like we’re on our way to a tropical getaway (if only!). This look is trendy yet tasteful — the plunging neckline shows just enough skin while the full coverage provides tummy control.

Get the Farm Rio Spring Bananas Floral Print One-Piece Swimsuit for $175 at Nordstrom!

This High-Waisted Bikini

What’s not to adore about this ribbed bikini? The bralette-style top is right on trend, and the high-waisted bottoms conceal your tummy for extra confidence. We’re totally smitten with the pink and yellow color combo!

Get the Billablong Hi Life Billie Ribbed Bralette Bikini Top for $60 and the Hi Life Maui High Waist Bikini Bottoms for $60 at Nordstrom!

This Classic Triangle Bikini

Every wardrobe needs a classic triangle bikini, and this one delivers! Also, it’s the least expensive swimsuit on our list. You can mix and match the top and bottoms with other bikinis you own or spice it up with a fun printed cover-up.

Get the O’Neill Saltwater Solids Venice Bikini Top for $35 and the Saltwater Solids Maracas Side Tie Bikini Bottoms for $30 at Nordstrom!

This Cutout One-Piece

Best of both worlds! This stunning one-piece feels like a two-piece set. The cutout detailing is a flirty touch, but the suit still covers up your stomach. The entire cut is flattering, from the high leg to the adjustable straps to the front tie detail. And the print is too cute!

Get the Veronica Beard Cutout One-Piece Swimsuit for $278 at Nordstrom!

