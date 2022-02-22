11 Fabulous Tummy-Control Swimsuits on Sale at Walmart Right Now

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

It’s never too early to start planning ahead for the summer, and that means new swimsuits! In fact, you may even be planning a spring break beach vacay that you’re in need of a new suit for, and Walmart has exactly what you need.

Let’s face it: Swimwear is not easy to shop for. Perhaps it takes time to find a style that feels flattering to you, which is why we want to help out! We focused on swimsuits that have tummy-control designs that feature ruching or designs that may make you feel confident. Check out our 11 favorites for you to snag below — starting at just $13!

This Tie-Waist Swimsuit

We adore how this one-piece highlights the waist with the accompanying print tie, and the cutout on the side will make the area look snatched!

Get the Cysincos One Shoulder One Piece Swimsuit for $24 at Walmart!

This Polka-Dot One-Piece

Instead of a solid color, why not go for a polka-dot print piece like this swimsuit? It totally gives off retro ’50s vibes!

Get the Follure Clothing One Piece Swimsuit for $19 at Walmart!

This Ruched Push-Up Swimsuit

The halter neckline is one of the most popular when it comes to swimsuits, so we had to include this timeless style!

Get the Jusfitsu Halter Tie Knot Push Up One Piece Bathing Suit for $20 at Walmart!

This Cute Swim Dress

For a more covered-up swimsuit option, a dress like this one with a longer skirt is a strong choice.

Get the Aetomce Women’s Halter Tummy Control One Piece Skirted Swimsuit for $29 at Walmart!

This Ruched One-Shoulder Swimsuit

The way the mesh cutouts are placed on this swimsuit is sultry yet modest. This is a look that’s sure to turn heads on the beach!

Get the AMGRA Mesh One Piece Swimsuit for $24 at Walmart!

This Mesh Cutout Swimsuit

This suit has ample ruching for the ultimate tummy-control effect, plush a mesh cutout at the chest for a see-through moment!

Get the Peroptimist Women’s Plus Size Bathing Suit for $29 at Walmart!

This Floral Print One-Piece

For a fresh floral moment, this ruched one-piece is definitely our pick!

Get the LIORA Vintage Floral Printed One Piece Swimsuit for $19 at Walmart!

This Elegant Halter Swimsuit

This is the type of swimsuit that will always look stylish and make you feel great!

Get the Peralng One Piece Tummy Control Swimsuit for $20 at Walmart!

This Chic Strapless One-Piece

The piping lines on this swimsuit and contrasting black and white stripes will amp up your aesthetic!

Get the Emmababy One Piece Swimsuit for $13 at Walmart!

This Plunging Swim Dress

The silhouette of this bathing suit creates a beautiful shape, while also showing off some skin on the neckline and in back!

Get the FOCUSNORM Women’s One Piece Swimdress for $23 at Walmart!

This Simple Green Swimsuit

The sweetheart neckline and ruching on this swimsuit make it one of Walmart shoppers’ top picks!

Get the Dokotoo Women’s One Piece Swimsuit for $26 at Walmart!

