11 Style Finds Nobody Will Believe You Scored at Walmart — Starting at $13

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

When you see a friend wearing something particularly cute and inquire as to where it was purchased, would you expect them to say Walmart? It hasn’t always been a go-to destination for many of Us to snag the latest in trendy fashion, but you would be surprised by how much you can find! Not everyone has the time to sift through Walmart’s massive stock, and that’s exactly why we’re here to help.

We decided to look for fashion-forward garments and bring you the best of the best. Another great benefit to shopping at Walmart? You can expect to save a considerable amount of money compared to other retailers, of course. Prices on these pieces start at just $13! Who doesn’t love a style steal? Check out our picks below — and happy shopping!

This Trendy Slip Dress

This style of dress is beyond versatile — it’s suitable for multiple seasons depending on what you team it with!

Get the ZAFUL Cowl Neck Slip Dress for $21 at Walmart!

This Tiered Swing Dress

This is one of those quintessential dresses that will always look fabulous regardless of what’s trending in the fashion world.

Get the Dokotoo Women’s Tassel Swing Mini Dress for $31 at Walmart!

This Voluminous Ruffle Dress

The dramatic ruffles all over this dress create a look that will surely turn heads.

Get the Celmia Stand Collar Irregular Hem Ruffle Mini Dress for $22 at Walmart!

This Color-Blocked Dress

We can’t think of a better frock to rock to celebrate the spring season than this adorable midi dress!

Get the Scoop Women’s Halter Top Color Block Midi Dress for $38 at Walmart!

This Staple Moto Jacket

If you’re looking for a classic moto jacket, this one is such a great option!

Get the Rock & Republic Women’s Classic Faux Leather Jacket for $69 at Walmart!

This Cozy Shacket

As we transition into the spring, this is the ideal lightweight jacket to have on hand.

Get the Love Tree Fleece Oversized Shirt Jacket for $35 at Walmart!

This Fun Checkered Blazer

Why wear a basic black blazer when you can create a fun look with this patterned piece?

Get the Free Assembly Women’s Slim Double-Breasted Blazer for $45 at Walmart!

This Cropped Cardigan Set

This set comes complete with a cute tie-front sweater and a matching tank that you can wear together or separately!

Get the No Boundaries Pointelle Tank Top and Cardigan for $20 at Walmart!

This Bright Red Jacket

Make a major statement by rocking this moto jacket for an unexpected pop of color!

Get the Scoop Women’s Faux Leather Moto Jacket for $40 at Walmart!

This Peasant-Style Top

We can’t wait until the weather is warm enough outside so we can show this top off!

Get the Derek Heart Sweetheart Lace 3/4 Sleeve Top for prices starting at $13 at Walmart!

This Gorgeous Knit Dress

This dress may be ultra-comfortable thanks to the knit material, but it certainly doesn’t disappoint in the glamour department!

Get the Suefunskry Off Shoulder Split Bodycon Dress for $21 at Walmart!

