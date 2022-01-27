These Sofia Vergara Jeans With Hundreds of Reviews Are Now Just $13

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

When it comes to jeans, it’s easy to fall into the attitude of, “Yeah, I like these.” Of course you should like your jeans, but why stop there? We firmly believe that everyone should love their jeans. We think you should see yourself wearing your jeans in the mirror and think, “Wow, I look fabulous!”

So, what do we think about buying a new pair? We know, some jeans can be pretty expensive, but this pair is on sale for just $13 right now. Yes, it’s from a real brand, yes, it has great reviews and yes, this is real life. These jeans are exclusively at Walmart, so let’s talk through why they belong in your shopping cart!

Get the Sofia Jeans by Sofia Vergara Rosa Jegging (originally $20) now on sale for just $13 exclusively at Walmart!

These ankle-length skinny jeans/jeggings are from Sofia Vergara’s beloved brand. They’re high-waisted and have a smooth, sleek design. They’re pull-on style, meaning there are no buttons or zippers, and there are no pockets. They’re all about a curve-hugging fit, featuring a little bit of stretch and a whole lot of style!

These jeans have about 500 reviews with an overwhelming majority of five-star ratings. Shoppers say they’re “very flattering” — one actually said they “could flatter any figure type.” Others note that they’re “probably the most comfortable jeans” they’ve ever worn. As one reviewer said, they “may even be more comfortable than pajamas.” On top of that, they “make your legs look long.” We can see why so many shoppers agree these jeans are “nothing short of perfect”!

These jeggings are available in six variations. There are three shades of blue, plus a deep black. There are also two blue variations with distressed details if you love some rips in your jeans — or want one with, one without. You could even buy all six pairs for less than you might pay for a single pair from another brand (with worse reviews)!

These jeans are so easy to wear, and not just because they’re easy to pull on. They’re obviously going to go with so many outfits! Try a pair with a bodysuit and heels or with an off-the-shoulder sweater and tall boots. Try a pair with a shacket and high-top sneakers or with a cami and flats. You know what to do!

Of course, a deal this good means some sizes are starting to sell out across all of the different versions, so make sure to snag your fave(s) soon! Only a Walmart!

