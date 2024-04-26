Reese Witherspoon’s daughter, Ava Phillippe, is showing off her dainty tattoos.

Phillippe, 24, gave fans a glimpse of her body art while posing with Witherspoon, 48, at a Tiffany & Co. Celebration in Beverly Hills on Thursday, April 25. Phillippe appears to have four tattoos on her arms, including a black “Admit One” ticket, a flower and a delicate symbol on her wrist. She also has three birds inked into her left arm, along with a feather, a shell and a teal drawing.

At the event, she rocked a gray Alberta Ferretti maxi dress featuring a strapless neckline and a fitted skirt. She teamed the look with cherry red nails, a gold choker and diamond rings from Tiffany & Co. Phillippe donned soft makeup including long lashes, pink glittery eyeshadow and glossy lips. She completed her ensemble by parting her hair down the middle and styling it in an updo.

Witherspoon — who shares Ava and son Deacon, 20, with ex-husband Ryan Phillippe — looked elegant in a black gown featuring a fitted bodice, a thigh-high slit and a silky belt finished with a bow at her hip. The actress elevated her look with an extravagant diamond necklace and matching bracelet. (Witherspoon is also the mom of son Tennessee, 11, whom she shares with ex-husband Jim Toth.)

For glam, Witherspoon sported filled-in eyebrows, rosy cheeks and peachy lips. She wore her blonde hair down and in soft curls.

The mother-daughter duo have no shortage of fabulous red carpet looks. In January, they stunned at the 2024 Critics Choice Awards. Ava again showed off her body art while dazzling Us in a minidress finished with beaded floral embellishments. She paired the frock with sheer black tights and pointed toe heels.

Witherspoon also looked sharp in a black gown complete with an oversized bow on her waist.