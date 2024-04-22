Reese Witherspoon passed down her best beauty advice to daughter Ava Phillippe.

Phillippe, 24, gushed about the “southern” saying Witherspoon, 48 — who shares Ava and son Deacon, 20, with ex-husband Ryan Phillippe — taught her growing up. “A big saying in the South, especially amongst women is ‘Pretty is as pretty does,’” Ava told People in an article published on Saturday, April 20. (Witherspoon is also the mom of son Tennessee, 11, whom she shares with ex-husband Jim Toth.)

“Every time that comes up in my brain or I see people being critical of others online for their appearance, I just always think, you’re only as beautiful as you treat other people,” Ava continued. “I think that you glow from within when you’re a good person.”

When she’s not sharing stellar beauty advice, Ava loves twinning with her mom at fashion events. In January, the pair matched their accessories at the Fendi show during Paris Haute Couture Week.

Witherspoon, for her part, looked chic in a black mini dress featuring long sleeves and an A-line skirt. She added a pop of color to her ensemble with a coral Hermès purse, and teamed it with black pointed-toe heels, a gold bangle and a chunky ring. She donned soft makeup and a messy — but stylish — updo.

Ava, meanwhile, looked fabulous in a gray coat, a tan miniskirt and a bright yellow turtleneck sweater. She paired the getup with white heels featuring a gold strap and a blue Hermès purse.

The mother-daughter-duo previously twinned at the Critics Choice Awards in January, when they both rocked black strapless designs.

While Witherspoon wore a sleek Celine gown, Ava opted for a beaded mini dress from Monique Lhuillier. The duo matched their hairstyles as well, with voluminous blowouts.