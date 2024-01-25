Your account
Stylish

Reese Witherspoon and Ava Phillippe Have a Chic Mother-Daughter Date at Paris Fashion Week

Ava Phillippe and Reese Witherspoon. Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images for Fendi

Reese Witherspoon and Ava Phillippe are mother-daughter goals.

Witherspoon, 47 — who shares Ava, 24, and son Deacon, 20, with ex-husband Ryan Phillippe — looked as cool as ever with her daughter at the Fendi show during Haute Couture Week in Paris on Thursday, January 25.

For the outing, Witherspoon stunned in a black mini dress featuring long sleeves and a flowy skirt. She kept her look classic by accessorizing with oversized black sunglasses, gold earrings, a bangle bracelet and statement ring. The Morning Show star added a pop of color to her ensemble with a bright orange purse and completed her look with black pointed-toe heels.

For glam, Witherspoon opted for simple makeup that included light foundation, filled-in eyebrows, rosy cheeks, wispy lashes and peachy lips. Her hair was parted down the middle and worn in a soft updo with her curtain bangs framing her face.

Ava Phillippe and Reese Witherspoon

Ava, meanwhile, rocked a gray coat with her sleeves rolled up and a matching leather miniskirt. She paired the outfit with a bright yellow fuzzy turtleneck, white heels finished with a gold strap and a number of chrome and pearl earrings.

Reese Witherspoon and Ava Phillippe Twin at Paris Fashion Week 132
Jacopo M. Raule/Getty Images for Fendi

Like her mom, Ava wore black shades and a Fendi mini purse.

Ava parted her hair down the middle and wore it down. Her makeup included warm eyeshadow, filled-in eyebrows, minimal eyeliner, long lashes and light pink lips. She topped her look off with rosy cheeks and a warm contour.

This isn’t the first time Witherspoon and Ava showed off their matching style sense. Earlier this month, at the Critics Choice Awards, the duo both opted for black strapless designs.

While Witherspoon slayed in a Celine gown, Ava wore a beaded Monique Lhuillier dress. Both the women styled their hair in a blowout and wrapped their arms around each other on the red carpet.

