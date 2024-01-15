Reese Witherspoon brought her mini-me as her date to the 2024 Critics Choice Awards.

Witherspoon, 47, and Ava Phillippe, 24, struck a pose together on the red carpet at the 29th annual ceremony at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California on Sunday, January 14. She wore a black strapless Celine gown adorned with a bow at the waistline and paired the look with Christian Louboutin shoes and Bulgari jewelry. Phillippe, for her part, rocked a strapless black embellished tulle dress by Monique Lhuillier with Louboutin shoes and a Celine bag.

Before smiling for the photos, Ava gave a quick hug to Witherspoon’s pal Jennifer Aniston. Witherspoon attended the awards show on Sunday in celebration of The Morning Show, in which she is nominated for Best Actress in a Drama Series. (Aniston, 54, is also nominated for the same award.)

Witherspoon took to her Instagram on Sunday to share snaps standing next to her daughter, writing, “Mother daughter date night.”

It’s been a family affair to awards shows for Witherspoon, who previously brought son Deacon Phillippe, 20, as her plus one to the Golden Globes last week. Witherspoon wore a strapless black gown with an asymmetrical blush-colored twisted top and matching black heels, and paired the look with a diamond choker necklace, diamond earrings and a bracelet. Deacon, for his part, rocked a black tux.

While walking the red carpet, Deacon made headlines when he sweetly swiped his hand across a strand of Witherspoon’s hair to fix it back.

Before hitting the red carpet at the Golden Globes, Witherspoon and Deacon attended the Vanity Fair pre-Golden Globes party in Los Angeles. She donned a sparkly red gown with matching red heels and a black jacket while Deacon wore a navy blue suit with a white shirt.

The awards show last week was the first one Witherspoon had attended since her divorce from Jim Toth in March. The former couple, who share son Tennessee, 11, wed after her split from ex Ryan Phillippe. (Witherspoon shares Deacon and Ava with Ryan, 49.)

After Witherspoon settled her divorce from Toth, she was all smiles with Ava in a sweet snap as they leaned against each other while drinking wine.

“Summer nights with my favorite daughter,” Witherspoon captioned the post in August 2023.

Ava, for her part, gushed about her mom in the comments section. “Looooove you!” she wrote.

The post came hours after Witherspoon and Toth’s divorce settlement was revealed. Per legal paperwork obtained by Us Weekly, the pair will have equal shared custody of their 10-year-old son and equally split his expenses.

The former couple didn’t request any child or spousal support, and submitted a request to dismiss the need for a parenting seminar because they’ve been “effectively coparenting” since the end of their relationship. The pair also kept their own cars and bank accounts.