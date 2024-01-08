Reese Witherspoon has a personal stylist and son all in one.

Before posing for a picture on the red carpet at the 2024 Golden Globes, Deacon Phillippe, 20, sweetly swiped his hand across a strand of Witherspoon’s hair to fix it back in the cute video.

The actress, 47, brought her eldest son as her plus one to the awards show, marking his first Golden Globes appearance. While walking the red carpet with Witherspoon, Phillippe shared some tips his seasoned mom had for him ahead of the night.

“There’s two main things,” he began in an interview during Variety and Entertainment Tonight’s official red carpet pre-show on Sunday, January 7. “Gum, hand sanitizer, and be nice to everyone.”

When asked whether he has a curfew for the evening, Phillippe replied that he’s “following” his mom’s lead tonight.

“She’s the party animal, and I’m just trying to keep up,” Phillippe joked as Witherspoon laughed.

Witherspoon rocked a strapless black Monique Lhuillier gown with an asymmetrical blush-colored twisted top and matching Jimmy Choo black heels. She paired the look with bling from Tiffany & Co., including a diamond choker necklace, diamond earrings and a bracelet. Phillippe, for his part, wore a black tux.

The actress attended the event in support of The Morning Show, which was nominated for two awards: Best Television Series — Drama (which it lost to Succession), as well as Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role on Television (Billy Crudup, who lost to Succession’s Matthew Macfadyen). She was also supporting Daisy Jones and The Six, on which she served as an executive producer. The music drama had three nominations but did not walk away with any trophies.

The night was Witherspoon’s first awards show following her divorce from Jim Toth in March 2023 after nearly 12 years of marriage. Before tying the knot with Toth, 53, Witherspoon was married for seven years to Ryan Phillippe, whom she shares Deacon and daughter Ava, 24. (Witherspoon also shares son Tennessee, 11, with Toth.)

Prior to Sunday’s event, Witherspoon and Deacon attended the Vanity Fair pre-Golden Globes party in Los Angeles on Saturday, January 6. The Big Little Lies actress donned a sparkly red Monique Lhuillier gown with matching red heels and a black jacket while Deacon wore a navy blue suit with a white shirt.

Eagle-eyed fans may have recognized Deacon, who made his acting debut during season 3 of Netflix’s Never Have I Ever. Centering around a 15-year-old Indian-American girl mourning the loss of her father as well as navigating traditional high school stress, the series was cocreated by Witherspoon’s pal Mindy Kaling.

“We were breaking the season and there was this role that seemed like it would be perfect for Deacon,” Kaling, 44, told Variety in August 2022, noting that Witherspoon had previously told her about Deacon’s desire to pursue acting. “He’s obviously so talented and he’s great-looking, and we just thought he would be great and he was excited to come and do it.”

Kaling gushed that Deacon is “just such a well-raised kid” and is “so talented.”

“The cast and the crew loved him and it was special to have him,” Kaling said. “He’s such a humble kid and he just wants to learn. And he’s been raised by two very successful actors. He’s not wary or anything. He just came in with this open mind and was excited.”