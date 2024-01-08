The 2024 Golden Globes were a family affair for Reese Witherspoon, who brought her eldest son, Deacon Phillippe, as her date.

Witherspoon, 47, and Phillippe, 20, were all smiles as they posed together on the red carpet at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California, on Sunday, January 7. She rocked a strapless black gown with an asymmetrical blush-colored twisted top and matching black heels, pairing the look with a diamond choker necklace, diamond earrings and a bracelet. Phillippe, for his part, sported a black tux.

Witherspoon attended in celebration of The Morning Show, which is nominated for two awards: Best Television Series — Drama, as well as Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role on Television (Billy Crudup, who lost to Succession’s Matthew Macfadyen.)

This marks Witherspoon’s first awards show following her divorce from Jim Toth in March. The twosome, who share son Tennessee, 11, tied the knot after her split from ex Ryan Phillippe. The Big Little Lies actress shares Deacon and daughter Ava, 24, with Ryan, 49.

Ahead of the Golden Globes, Witherspoon and Deacon attended the Vanity Fair pre-Golden Globes party in Los Angeles on Saturday, January 6. She dazzled while wearing a sparkly red gown with matching red heels and a black jacket while Deacon donned a navy blue suit with a white shirt.

Deacon appears to be following in his mother’s footsteps. He made his acting debut in season three of Netflix’s Never Have I Ever, which was cocreated by one of Witherspoon’s pals, Mindy Kaling.

“We were breaking the season and there was this role that seemed like it would be perfect for Deacon,” Kaling, 44, told Variety in August 2022, adding that Witherspoon had previously told her Deacon wanted to get into acting. “He’s obviously so talented and he’s great-looking, and we just thought he would be great and he was excited to come and do it.”

Kaling added that Deacon is “just such a well-raised kid” and is “so talented.”

“The cast and the crew loved him and it was special to have him,” Kaling gushed. “He’s such a humble kid and he just wants to learn. And he’s been raised by two very successful actors. He’s not wary or anything. He just came in with this open mind and was excited.”

Alongside his acting endeavors, Deacon also dabbles in music. In April 2023, Witherspoon and Ryan attended his album release party in Los Angeles in celebration of his debut LP, titled A New Earth.

“Awesome night w family & friends celebrating the release of, ‘A New Earth’ by @deaconphillippe !!” the Shooter alum captioned photos via Instagram.