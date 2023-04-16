Crushing coparenting. Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe came together to support son Deacon Phillippe‘s latest career milestone.

The exes attended Deacon’s album release party at Melroseplace in Los Angeles. The Never Have I Ever alum, 19, dropped his debut LP, titled A New Earth, on Friday, April 14.

“Awesome night w family & friends celebrating the release of, ‘A New Earth’ by @deaconphillippe !!” the Shooter alum, 48, captioned party photos via Instagram on Saturday, April 15.

His son was equally excited. “Careful where you step we on a mission ♠️❤️ whatta night,” Deacon captioned his snaps via Instagram. The photos featured both of his parents at his album release party.

In the snaps, Witherspoon, 47, was seen hugging her son and smiling with him and daughter Ava Phillippe, 23. The Hello Sunshine founder wore a red tweed jacket with jeans while the model wore a long-sleeve green crop top with black high-waisted pants. Ryan and Deacon, meanwhile, both wore casual t-shirts layered under long-sleeve shirts and topped off their outfits with necklaces.

The Cruel Intentions stars married in 1999 and welcomed their eldest two children. They ultimately divorced in 2006.

Ryan, for his part, has not remarried. He welcomed daughter Kai, 11, with Alexis Knapp.

Meanwhile, Witherspoon started seeing Jim Toth four years later, and the pair tied the knot in 2011. The Oscar winner and the talent agent — who share son Tennessee, 10 — announced their split last month.

“We have some personal news to share … It is with a great deal of care and consideration that we have made the difficult decision to divorce,” Toth and Witherspoon wrote in a joint Instagram statement on March 24. “We have enjoyed so many wonderful years together and are moving forward with deep love, kindness and mutual respect for everything we have created together.”

Witherspoon filed for divorce from Toth, 52 on April 1.

She made her first red carpet appearance since the split at the Thursday, April 13, premiere for Apple TV+’s The Last Thing He Told Me. She stunned at the premiere in a one-shoulder black dress and said she had a great time celebrating the series, which she executive produced.

“I had such a wonderful time celebrating this cast and creative team last night at the premiere ✨💫 This show is just as gripping and riveting as the novel by @lauradaveauthor and @jennifer.garner brings Hannah Hall to life so magnificently,” she gushed via Instagram the following day.