Her big night out. Reese Witherspoon made quite a statement during her first red carpet appearance since her split from husband Jim Toth.

The actress, 47, rocked a one-shoulder black dress at the Thursday, April 13, premiere for Apple TV+’s The Last Thing He Told Me. Witherspoon, who is an executive producer on the project, was all smiles at the Regency Bruin Theatre in Los Angeles alongside the project’s stars, including Jennifer Garner, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Aisha Tyler, Augusto Aguilera and John Harlan Kim.

Witherspoon’s show of support for the upcoming series marked her first event after announcing her divorce from Toth, 52.

“We have some personal news to share … It is with a great deal of care and consideration that we have made the difficult decision to divorce,” the pair wrote in a joint Instagram statement on March 24. “We have enjoyed so many wonderful years together and are moving forward with deep love, kindness and mutual respect for everything we have created together.”

The post continued: “Our biggest priority is our son and our entire family as we navigate this next chapter. These matters are never easy and are extremely personal. We truly appreciate everyone’s respect for our family’s privacy at this time.”

The exes’ announcement came two days before the estranged spouses were set to celebrate their 12-year wedding anniversary. The Hello Sunshine founder met Toth in early 2010 at a mutual friend’s house shortly after her split from Jake Gyllenhaal. They exchanged vows one year later.

Witherspoon, who shares kids Ava, 23, and Deacon, 19, with ex-husband Ryan Phillippe, welcomed son Tennessee with the talent agent in 2012. Ahead of their breakup, the Big Little Lies alum praised her then-partner for supporting her in both her professional and personal life.

“[He] cares deeply about equality and always tells me, ‘Why wouldn’t you call the person in charge of a company and have a personal relationship with them?’” she told Marie Claire in February 2018. “He’s encouraged me to be outspoken.”

Shortly after confirming their breakup, Witherspoon officially filed for divorce on April 1.

The Louisiana native later slammed online rumors speculating about a potential romance between her and NFL star Tom Brady. “The rumors are completely false,” a representative for Witherspoon told Us Weekly about their client and the athlete, 45.

At the time, a source exclusively told Us that Witherspoon is not focused on her love life.

“Reese is literally just coming out of a marriage so the last thing on her mind is getting into a committed relationship,” the insider shared. “The Tom Brady rumors were totally ridiculous and she’s not dating him or anybody else at the moment. Reese has an incredibly full plate with her busy career and kids and doesn’t have time to focus on a relationship. It’s not something that’s even on her radar.”