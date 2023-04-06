No time for romance. Reese Witherspoon is putting her love life on pause after she and her estranged husband, Jim Toth, announced their split last month.

“Reese is literally just coming out of a marriage so the last thing on her mind is getting into a committed relationship,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly about the Legally Blonde star, 47.

Earlier this week, rumors surfaces that Witherspoon was dating Tom Brady following the breakup. Regarding the reports, the insider noted: “The Tom Brady rumors were totally ridiculous and she’s not dating him or anybody else at the moment. Reese has an incredibly full plate with her busy career and kids and doesn’t have time to focus on a relationship. It’s not something that’s even on her radar.”

A rep for Witherspoon — who shares kids Ava, 23, and Deacon, 19, with ex-husband Ryan Phillippe, and son Tennessee, 10, with Toth — previously shut down speculation that the Big Little Lies alum and Brady, 45, had connected following their respective breakups, telling Us on Wednesday, April 5, “The rumors are completely false.” (The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and his ex-wife, Gisele Bündchen, confirmed they had called it quits after 13 years of marriage in October 2022.)

Witherspoon and Toth, meanwhile, announced their split on March 24, just two days before their 12th wedding anniversary. “We have some personal news to share … It is with a great deal of care and consideration that we have made the difficult decision to divorce,” the pair said in a since-deleted joint statement via Instagram. “We have enjoyed so many wonderful years together and are moving forward with deep love, kindness and mutual respect for everything we have created together.”

Their message continued: “Our biggest priority is our son and our entire family as we navigate this next chapter. These matters are never easy and are extremely personal. We truly appreciate everyone’s respect for our family’s privacy at this time.”

The Oscar-winning actress officially filed for divorce from the talent agent on Saturday, April 1, according to court documents obtained by Us, citing “irreconcilable differences” as the reason behind their split. The documents also state that the two signed a prenuptial agreement before tying the knot in 2011.

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

The former couple first got together in January 2010, one month after Witherspoon and ex-boyfriend Jake Gyllenhaal called it quits. They said “I do” the following year and welcomed their son in September 2012.

Though they were married for more than a decade before announcing their split, Witherspoon and Toth had ultimately grown apart, a source exclusively revealed in a December 2022 issue of Us Weekly.

“The live very separate lives and sleep in separate rooms,” the insider told Us at the time. While the source noted that their partnership was “still very strong,” their romance “just isn’t there anymore.”

In December 2021, a second source told Us that the Hello Sunshine founder had “spent the last year preparing for the next chapter” of her life apart from Toth. The insider added: “They decided their marriage wasn’t going to last forever and that they should have a plan for splitting up their assets that wouldn’t destroy what they built together.”