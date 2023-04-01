Amid Reese Witherspoon and estranged husband Jim Toth’s ongoing divorce, the actress has ditched her wedding ring for the first time.

The Morning Show star, 47, was spotted walking in Nashville on Thursday, March 30, in photos obtained by the Daily Mail. Witherspoon sported a blue striped button-down and pair of crisp white trousers while walking along the street and chatting on the phone. While the Draper James founder accessorized her look with gold jewelry, her wedding band from Toth, 52, was seemingly absent.

Witherspoon’s Thursday outing comes one week after she and the talent agent confirmed that they had separated after nearly 12 years of marriage.

“We have some personal news to share … It is with a great deal of care and consideration that we have made the difficult decision to divorce,” the estranged couple wrote in a joint statement via Witherspoon’s Instagram on March 24. “We have enjoyed so many wonderful years together and are moving forward with deep love, kindness and mutual respect for everything we have created together.”

The twosome added that coparenting their son Tennessee, 10, is their “biggest priority” moving forward. “These matters are never easy and are extremely personal,” they concluded their social media message. “We truly appreciate everyone’s respect for our family’s privacy at this time.”

Us Weekly later confirmed that the Big Little Lies alum — who also shares daughter Ava, 23, and son Deacon, 19, with ex-husband Ryan Phillippe — and Toth grew apart and were amicably going their separate ways.

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

“No one is blaming the other. Not yet anyway,” a source exclusively told Us earlier this week. “Reese and Jim say they’re parting as friends and will continue to coparent.”

The insider added that the Sweet Home Alabama star is “trying to make sure” that the divorce won’t “bring out the worse” in them. “They’re two adults who’ve been together for over a decade who decided to move on,” the source noted. “At the end of the day, it was a mutual decision.”

Witherspoon was previously married to her Cruel Intentions costar Phillippe, 48, prior to their 2006 split. She later moved on with Jake Gyllenhaal before eventually finding love with Toth in 2010. The twosome wed in March 2011, one year before welcoming Tennessee.

“If I told you how much space in my brain they take up every day— do you even think they know? I don’t even think they know,” the Hello Sunshine founder quipped of her three kids during a November 2021 interview with InStyle, in which she called them her “first, most important priority.”