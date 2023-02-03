Nearly two months after T.J. Holmes filed for divorce from estranged wife Marilee Fiebig, the attorney is making a subtle jewelry change.

Fiebig, 45, was spotted walking in New York City on Thursday, February 2, and appeared to ditch her wedding band, according to photos obtained by Page Six.

The Save the Children executive — who shares 10-year-old daughter Sabine with her estranged spouse — wore a long, black coat over a white turtleneck and black pants as she carried a bouquet of red roses.

Thursday’s outing marks Fiebig’s first public sighting since news broke that Holmes, 45, filed for divorce. Us Weekly exclusively confirmed in December 2022 that the former GMA3: What You Need to Know anchor filed to dissolve their union after 12 years of marriage amid his romance with cohost Amy Robach.

“During the holiday season and in light of the challenging times, Marilee’s sole focus has remained on the overall best interest of her daughter,” Fiebig’s attorney, Stephanie Lehman, told Us in a January 4 statement. “To that end T.J.’s lawyer and I have been working together to move their divorce forward privately, expeditiously and as amicably as possible.”

Her statement continued: “Notwithstanding, we continue to be disappointed by T.J’s lack of discretion, respect and sensitivity toward Marilee and the party’s daughter. Marilee has been touched by the outpouring of support and looks forward to a new beginning in this new year.”

Holmes — who also coparents two older children with ex-wife Amy Ferson — and the Michigan native, 49, first made headlines in November after they were spotted looking cozy in a series of Daily Mail photos. While the GMA3 colleagues did not address the snaps at the time, their relationship status was questioned amid their respective marriages to Fiebig and Andrew Shue. (Robach wed the Melrose Place alum, 55, in 2010.)

Less than one week after the scandal broke, the former CNN personality and the Better Together author — who joined the third hour of Good Morning America in 2020 alongside Dr. Jennifer Ashton — were pulled from the air and a rotating panel of TV journalists filled in for them. Us later exclusively confirmed last month that the twosome — who have continued dating — were officially “out” at the network. ABC publicly revealed the news last week.

“After several productive conversations with Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes, about different options, we all agreed it’s best for everyone that they move on from ABC News,” the broadcast station said in a January 27 statement. “We recognize their talent and commitment over the years and are thankful for their contributions.”

Neither Holmes nor Robach — who shares two daughters with ex Tim McIntosh and is stepmother to Shue’s three sons from a previous marriage — have publicly addressed their morning show departure.