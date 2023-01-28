T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach Pack on the PDA After Their Official ‘GMA’ Exit

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes were spotted kissing in Los Angeles hours after ABC officially announced their exit from GMA3: What You Need to Know.

The former coanchors were seen holding hands and hugging on Friday, January 27, in photos obtained by the Daily Mail. Robach, 49, even wrapped her legs around Holmes, 45 as he picked her up off the ground. The two were beaming with huge smiles and were reportedly spotted smooching as well.

Their former employer confirmed they’d exited the network earlier that day after being absent since late November 2022. Robach and Holmes’ relationship was made public on November 30 after they were spotted getting cozy outside of the ABC studio. They returned to the news desk on December 1, one day after the scandal broke. Though they did not address the photos, Holmes quipped, “Who’s looking forward to the weekend?” Robach raised her hand. “Of course, we are.”

After more than a month on hiatus, Us Weekly exclusively revealed that ABC had no plans for the two to return. “Amy and T.J are out, a decision has been made,” a source told Us earlier this month. “The network is negotiating with them on their exit deals and an announcement.”

The alphabet network made Robach and Holmes’ departures official on Friday. “After several productive conversations with Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes, about different options, we all agreed it’s best for everyone that they move on from ABC News,” the company said in a statement released Friday, January 27. “We recognize their talent and commitment over the years and are thankful for their contributions.”

At the time their affair first made headlines, the duo were both publicly married to other people. However, the Arkansas native has since filed for divorce from Marilee Fiebig after more than a decade of marriage.

The former NBC news correspondent, for her part, has remained tight-lipped about the status of her marriage to actor Andrew Shue. The estranged couple tied the knot in 2010 and are stepparents to each other’s children; Robach shares daughters Ava and Analise with ex-husband Tim McIntosh while Shue, 55, shares sons Nate, Aidan and Wyatt with ex-wife Jennifer Hageney.

Another insider recently told Us that the Robach and Shue are “trying to still be coparents and be amicable” amid their split. “She is still in her stepchildren’s lives and [is] trying to make it good with the kids and her ex,” the source added.

However, Robach and Holmes have no plans to hide their relationship. They packed on the PDA during a trip to Florida after Christmas prior to the latest photos of them in Los Angeles.

“It’s not a fling and they are seriously in love,” a source exclusively told Us earlier this month. “And they will be fully open about their relationship now.”