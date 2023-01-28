Broadcast buddies to close pals. Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes initially connected after they were tapped to headline GMA3: What You Need to Know.

“I had done segments over the years with Dr. [Jennifer] Ashton, who I would always seek out to ask for her expertise. We were collaborating almost every day before being on TV together,” Holmes told Resident Magazine in an April 2021 cover story about the duo’s third cohost. “Robach and I have similar backgrounds and a respect for each other’s journeys.”

He continued at the time, praising their partnership: “We really have an appreciation for where we are with this show. We could have plotted and planned for a possible show, but this one just happened, and it happened organically.”

Good Morning America announced in September 2020 that broadcasters Robach and Holmes would join Ashton, the network’s medical correspondent, to headline a third hour of news content. GMA3, per a description on ABC’s website, is a “news, health and lifestyle program” that also shares “incredible human stories of personal triumph.”

As Robach and Holmes enjoyed chatting with notable guests weekly, their friendship eventually deepened.

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

“We’re all lucky to be here and we’re excited about another year,” the University of Georgia grad told her cohost during an August 2022 episode of GMA3, in which she surprised Holmes with an array of pies to celebrate his birthday — “since you don’t like cake.”

Robach and the Arkansas native have also become marathon training partners in addition to work colleagues.

“You enjoyed [running the United New York City Half Marathon],” she said during a March 2022 episode of the news show, noting she convinced him to join her fitness pursuits. “The smile on your face was undeniable. Also, I just wanted to point out, I’m going to say it for you, TJ beat me.”

Holmes, for his part, replied: “By one second! We were running together. And I ended up a second ahead officially.”

Holmes and Robach’s relationship made headlines in November 2022 after photos surfaced of the pair looking cozy in New York City. While the twosome have not publicly commented on the photos, they have each been married to their respective partners for multiple years. The Michigan native — who shares daughters Ava and Analise with ex-husband Tim McIntosh — married Andrew Shue in 2010. Holmes, for his part, married Marilee Fiebig in 2010 before welcoming daughter Sabine three years later. The CNN Sunday Morning alum also shares daughter Brianna and son Jaiden with ex-wife Amy Ferson.

Both Robach and Holmes initially deleted their social media accounts amid the controversy, though she has since reactivated her profile.

One week after the twosome’s scandal made headlines, they were pulled from the air and a rotating panel of TV journalists filled in for them. Us Weekly later broke the news in January 2023 that Robach and Holmes — who filed for divorce from Fiebig the previous month — were “out” at the network.

ABC officially confirmed the news two weeks later. “After several productive conversations with Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes, about different options, we all agreed it’s best for everyone that they move on from ABC News,” the broadcast station said in a statement at the time. “We recognize their talent and commitment over the years and are thankful for their contributions.”

Scroll below to revisit the sweetest quotes Robach and Holmes have said about one another through the years: