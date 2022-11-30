A story line straight out of The Morning Show? Good Morning America’s Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes are sparking speculation about the nature of their relationship after being spotted together numerous times this month.

The coworkers, who are both married to other people, can be seen holding hands in a car in one photo, published by the Daily Mail on Wednesday, November 30. In another snap, they are enjoying drinks and laughs at a bar in New York City. One picture even shows Holmes playfully touching Robach’s backside as she packed up the car. The outlet reports that the images are from various outings in November.

Robach, 49, and Holmes, 45, have yet to publicly comment on the photos. (Us Weekly has reached out to reps.) Both members of the ABC morning show have been married to their respective partners for years. Robach, for her part, wed Andrew Shue in 2010. She was previously married to Tim McIntosh from 1996 to 2008 and shares daughter Ava and Analise with her former spouse. She’s also the stepmother of Shue’s kids — Nate, Aidan and Wyatt — from his previous union to Jennifer Hageney.

“We’re mentors who guide them and love them. My daughters have a stepmother with their father, and I look at it like, there are more people who love my kids,” Robach told Us Weekly in 2017, adding that the family has “been described as the Brady Bunch.”

The journalist last shared a photo with the Melrose Place alum in July via Instagram.

“Goodnight Athens,” she wrote alongside a snap of their trip to Greece over the summer.

Holmes has also been married twice. Following his 2007 divorce from Amy Ferson, with whom he shares daughter Brianna and son Jaiden, he wed attorney Marilee Fiebig in 2010. They welcomed a daughter named Sabine in January 2013.

The former CNN anchor joined ABC News in 2014, filling in at Good Morning America when needed until he scored his regular gig as cohost of GMA3 in September 2020. Robach, meanwhile, has been at the network since 2012 and has served as the co-anchor of 20/20 since 2018. She also makes appearances on GMA, cohosting the third hour of programming since March 2020.

Robach and Holmes have taken friendly snaps with each other shared via Instagram over the years. And while he has seemingly deactivated his social media account, eagle-eyes fans are returning to posts from her page in light of the report about their relationship.

“T.J. just loves it when we match 👯‍♀️,” Robach wrote on July 7 alongside a pic of them both wearing pink on GMA.

They also posed together on the Daytime Emmys red carpet in June.

“We may not have brought home the Emmy, but as they say it was an honor to be nominated and a blast cheering on all the winners, especially our @robinrobertsgma @abcgma3 #daytimeemmys,” she wrote.

Earlier that month, the colleagues even traveled together to cover Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee.

“What an absolute joy and honor to witness the celebrations here in London for Queen Elizabeth II — you can see it in our faces — just incredible to cover the pomp and circumstance, precision, respect and love here all in honor of her majesty’s 70 years on the throne. Couldn’t have asked for a better partner through it all ❤️,” she wrote via Instagram.