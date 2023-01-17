More than meets the eye? Amy Robach and Andrew Shue had a seemingly wholesome marriage before the TV reporter was spotted getting cozy with her Good Morning America coanchor T.J. Holmes.

Robach and Shue tied the knot in 2010, two years after her divorce from Tim McIntosh. The former couple, who were married from 1996 until 2008, welcomed daughters Ava (born in 2002) and Analise (born in 2006) before their split.

The Melrose Place alum, for his part, became a father following the birth of son Nate in 1997. Shue and his ex-wife Jennifer Hageney also expanded their family with sons Aidan (born in 1999) and Wyatt (born in 2004). They divorced in 2008.

Over the years, Robach and Shue have offered a glimpse at their blended family.

“At least five nights a week we sit down for dinner together. And we spend one-on-one time with each kid. It really changes the relationship. It doesn’t have to be extravagant, but it’s rewarding,” he exclusively told Us Weekly in 2017.

At the time, the former NBC correspondent noted that they attempt to teach their children about their blessings. “We spend money on experiences and not material things. Those things can get forgotten about,” she added. “Seeing a Broadway show with my girls for Christmas instead of getting them clothes turned out to be one of the most meaningful ways to spend my money and time. Memories can’t be broken or returned.”

According to the couple, combining their kids into one big brood taught them important parenting lessons.

“Boys smell. I’ve been the hygiene police, staying on top of showers and things like that. But there’s a sweetness that I get from the boys that I don’t get from my daughters, funny enough,” Robach continued. “It’s really nice to see them turn into gentlemen. Wyatt will open the door and ask, ‘Amy, can I take that from you?’ My daughters are throwing their backpacks on me.”

The Wonder Years alum praised his wife for raising “strong-willed” daughters, telling Us at the time, “I was like, ‘Oh, they’re never going to fight,’ but their feisty and I like that. They’re always challenging me. I remember the first time I met Ava, she challenged me to a race. It’s not quintessential like, ‘We’re going to go do girl things.’ It’s been nice to have both sides.”

In November 2022, Robach raised eyebrows when she was photographed holding hands with Holmes amid her marriage to Shue. The Arkansas native, for his part, has been married to Marilee Fiebig since 2010. According to photos obtained by the Daily Mail, the coworkers had multiple outings in November and in one snap, Holmes was playfully touching Robach’s backside.

Robach and Shue did not address the surprising news at the time.