Andrew Shue and Marilee Fiebig are “happy together” as they move on from respective exes Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes, a source exclusively reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly.

The blossoming romance is more than just “a rebound,” the insider adds, telling Us that Shue and Fiebig’s “feelings for each other are genuine.”

Per the source, Shue and Fiebig “knew each other” from going on double dates when they were still married to Robach and Holmes. “They always got along,” the insider notes.

The foursome were thrust into the spotlight in November 2022 after Robach and Holmes, then cohosts on GMA3, were spotted getting cozy with one another outside of the office. After the pair were removed from the air in the aftermath of the scandal, ABC officially announced Holmes and Robach’s exits in January.

Holmes filed for divorce from Fiebig, with whom he shares 10-year-old daughter Sabine, in December 2022. Nearly one year later, Us confirmed in October that the former couple reached a settlement. Robach and Shue, meanwhile, were declared legally single earlier this year. (Both Robach and Shue welcomed children with their first spouses before tying the knot 2010.)

Following their departure from GMA3, Robach and Holmes teamed up for a new project as they continued to give fans glimpses of their romance. The first episode of their “Amy & T.J.” podcast dropped on December 5, during which the pair asserted that they were both already separated when their relationship began. They didn’t inform anyone at ABC at the time — or even their families — that they were dating.

“I’m still saying I’m sorry [to my daughters] … and it’s just been a really hard, hard journey that will continue,” Robach confessed. “We’re all in therapy.”

News broke of Shue and Fiebig’s relationship hours after their exes shared their side of the affair story. Despite being “hurt” by the way her marriage to Holmes ended, the insider tells Us that Fiebig is ready to “put the past in the past.”

“She’s willing to move on and let go of the anger because she feels she has found a true relationship with Andrew, and he feels the same way,” the source adds.

While the relationship came as a shock to fans, a second insider tells Us that Holmes and Robach have been aware of their exes’ connection for a few months. “It was surprising, but they didn’t think it was anything serious or worth a lot of energy,” the second source says, adding that Holmes and Robach were “annoyed” by the timing of the relationship reveal. “It seemed planned … and so petty.”

For more on Shue and Fiebig’s budding romance, watch the video above and pick up the latest issue of Us Weekly, on stands now.