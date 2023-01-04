Marilee Fiebig Breaks Her Silence on T.J. Holmes' Scandal With Amy Robach

Breaking her silence. Marilee Fiebig spoke out for the first time about estranged husband T.J. Holmes‘ public affair scandal with his GMA3 coanchor Amy Robach.

“During the holiday season and in light of the challenging times, Marilee’s sole focus has remained on the overall best interest of her 9-year-old daughter,” Fiebig’s attorney Stephanie Lehman told Us Weekly in a statement on Wednesday, January 4. “To that end T.J.’s lawyer and I have been working together to move their divorce forward privately, expeditiously and as amicably as possible.”

The lawyer continued: “Notwithstanding, we continue to be disappointed by T.J’s lack of discretion, respect and sensitivity toward Marilee and the party’s daughter. Marilee has been touched by the outpouring of support and looks forward to a new beginning in this new year.”

Fiebig and Holmes, 45, tied the knot in 2010 following the TV reporter’s divorce from first wife Amy Ferson. The Arkansas native, who shares daughter Brianna and son Jaiden with Ferson, expanded his family with Fiebig when they welcomed daughter Sabine in 2013.

Holmes’ personal life made headlines after photos of him getting cozy with Robach, 49, surfaced in November 2022. (His coanchor, for her part, has been married to Andrew Shue since 2010.)

The GMA3 coworkers had yet to publicly address the status of their relationship. ABC is currently investigating the journalists after pulling them both from their morning show in response to the scandal.

“Amy and T.J. will remain off air until ABC completes an internal review of their relationship,” a source exclusively told Us, adding that the network is looking into “when it started, how it started, did it take place at work [and] if it was distracting to the staff.”

A second insider previously told Us that Robach and Holmes “have been trying to keep their relationship a secret” until they were ready to go public. “They always had a spark and their work trips away together brought them even closer,” the source explained, noting that their relationship “blossomed from a close friendship.”

Amid the drama, Us confirmed last month that Holmes filed for divorce from Fiebig after he was seen at an airport with Robach. The duo took a trip to Miami — where they were spotted packing on the PDA — before they returned to New York.

Meanwhile, Fiebig seemingly showed her support for Shue, 55, and his family when she “liked” a group photo uploaded by his son.

“RIDERS ON THE STORM. ON TO ‘23,” the actor’s eldest, Nate, captioned the snap of his family during a getaway to Montana on December 28. In the Instagram upload, Shue’s sons Aidan and Wyatt, whom he shares with ex-wife Jennifer Hageney, were also in the shot.