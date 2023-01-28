A newsworthy relationship. GMA3 cohosts Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes’ reported romance made headlines in November 2022 when the TV personalities — both married to other people — were photographed getting cozy on various outings throughout the month.

The pictures, first published by the Daily Mail, showed the pair holding hands in a car, laughing at a New York City bar and spending time together upstate. One shot depicted Holmes playfully putting his hand on his colleague’s backside.

The ABC personalities, who began hosting the third hour of Good Morning America in 2020, documented their friendship via social media before they both disabled their Instagram accounts in the wake of the scandal. (Robach’s husband, Andrew Shue, has since deleted all photos with the NBC News alum, while Homes’ wife, Marilee Fiebig, has a private profile.)

Robach and Holmes trained for marathons together — at the Weekend Today alum’s suggestion — and traveled for business, covering events for GMA3 that included a trip to the U.K. for Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee in June 2021.

The journalists’ relationship “blossomed from a close friendship,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly in November 2022 after the photos surfaced. “They always had a spark and their work trips away together brought them even closer.”

Eagle-eyed viewers quickly tuned into GMA3 following the release of the photos. Robach (who is the mom of two daughters with ex-husband Tim McIntosh and stepmom to Shue’s three sons) and Holmes (who shares a daughter with Fiebig and two children with ex-wife Amy Ferson) only appeared on two episodes before the anchors were pulled from the network amid the scandal. During the initial broadcasts, they did not address the situation on-air, though they appeared to joke about it.

“It’s too bad it’s Friday. It’s been a great week. I just want this one to keep going and going and going. Just enjoying it. … Take it all in,” Holmes quipped on December 2, 2022.

Robach disagreed, joking, “Speak for yourself.”

The following Monday, the two were replaced by Stephanie Ramos and Gio Benitez.

TMZ reported at the time that ABC President Kim Godwin said in a meeting that the cohosts’ relationship is an ”internal and external distraction.” Variety further claimed that ABC News “wanted to do what’s best for the organization.”

As for Robach and Holmes’ colleagues’ reaction, an insider exclusively told Us that “the GMA staff for the most part all knew that something was happening between Amy and T.J., they were always playful with each other, like two people who were dating,” the insider said in December 2022. “Amy and T.J. didn’t seem like they were trying to keep their relationship secret anymore, everyone around the office could tell there was a spark between them for many months.”

