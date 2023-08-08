Amy Robach and T. J. Holmes are ready to put the scandalous days of their romance behind them — and they’re thinking about the next steps.

“They’re in a good place,” an insider exclusively tells Us Weekly of Robach, 50, and Holmes, 45. “They’re moving on from all the negative around the affair and looking toward the future together.”

The source adds that Robach and Holmes “are very happy and laying low” months after going public. “Now the plan is they do want to move in together and get engaged,” the insider continues.

Holmes and Robach — who previously worked together at Good Morning America — first made headlines with their romance in November 2022 when they were photographed getting cozy outside the office. At the time, they were both married to other people. The duo went on hiatus from GMA3: What You Need to Know amid the drama.

In December 2022, Holmes filed for divorce from Marilee Fiebig, whom he wed in 2010. The pair share daughter Sabine, 10. (Holmes also shares daughter Brianna and son Jaiden with ex Amy Ferson.)

One month later, Holmes and Robach officially exited GMA several weeks after Us broke the news of their departure. “After several productive conversations with Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes, about different options, we all agreed it’s best for everyone that they move on from ABC News,” ABC said in a statement in January. “We recognize their talent and commitment over the years and are thankful for their contributions.”

According to the insider, the twosome are still looking for their next project after their exit from GMA. “They are still getting paid severance by ABC,” the source explains. “So, they’re in no rush to get another show. But they’re still pitching shows and would like to work together.”

In April, an insider told Us that the pair have been “pitching themselves as a duo” while looking for their next gig. “They’ve pitched a reality show, docuseries and daytime talk show, all of which they know will be popular and people will watch,” the source explained. “Amy has said whatever they do, this is about real love and they’re in it together.”

Before her romance with Holmes, Robach was married to Andrew Shue, whom she wed in 2010. Robach is the stepmother of Shue’s sons, Nate, Aidan and Wyatt, whom Shue, 56, shares with ex-wife Jennifer Hageney. Robach, for her part, shares daughters Ava and Annalise with ex-husband Tim McIntosh.

Earlier this year, Andrew’s sister, Elisabeth Shue, said that her brother is feeling “awesome” after his split from Robach. “He is doing really good,” Elisabeth, 59, told Page Six in June.