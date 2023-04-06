Getting back in the game. Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes are taking the next steps in their romance, and one of those is looking for their next professional project — together.

“They’re pitching themselves as a duo,” an insider exclusively tells Us Weekly of Robach, 50, and Holmes, 45. “They’ve pitched a reality show, docuseries and daytime talk show, all of which they know will be popular and people will watch. Amy has said whatever they do, this is about real love and they’re in it together.”

The couple were formerly cohosts on GMA3: What You Need to Know alongside Dr. Jennifer Ashton, but ABC suspended the duo after their relationship was made public in November 2022. In January, the network announced that the twosome — who were photographed cozying up together while still married to their respective spouses — would not be coming back to the morning show.

“After several productive conversations with Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes, about different options, we all agreed it’s best for everyone that they move on from ABC News,” ABC said in a statement at the time. “We recognize their talent and commitment over the years and are thankful for their contributions.”

While their days at ABC are over, Robach and Holmes are hoping to end up on the same network again if they don’t land a new show together. “If that doesn’t work out, they will vouch for each other and help each other,” the source adds. “They won’t let each other fall. Their love is inspiring both of them to keep encouraging each other and to help each other.”

For now, though, the pair are trying to spend time on their relationship rather than their career plans. “They’re enjoying their romantic break so are in no rush,” the insider tells Us. “They are doing stuff together that they didn’t do in their marriages. Right now they’re not focused so much on working because they’re enjoying each other and their relationship in the open.”

Last month, the duo ran a half marathon together in New York City, competing side-by-side. The source noted that running is just one of the “outdoor activities” the pair enjoy — they also “love” hiking and bike riding. “When everything has calmed down they have plans to move in together,” the insider adds. “They are serious.”

When the couple’s romance became public last year, they had both been married to other people since 2010. Robach wed Andrew Shue, while Holmes tied the knot with Marilee Fiebig.

Holmes filed for divorce from the attorney, 45, in December 2022. The former couple share daughter Sabine, 10. The former CNN anchor also shares daughter Brianna and son Jaiden with ex Amy Ferson.

Robach, for her part, has not confirmed the status of her marriage to Shue, 56, but the duo sold their New York City home last year. The Georgia native and the Melrose Place alum put the apartment on the market in September 2022 and sold it two months later.

Shue and Robach didn’t have any children together, but they were stepparents to each other’s kids from previous relationships. Robach shares daughters Ava and Analise with ex-husband Tim McIntosh, while Shue shares sons Nate, Aidan and Wyatt with ex-wife Jennifer Hageney.