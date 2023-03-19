The best running partner! Amy Robach and T. J. Holmes completed the 2023 United Airlines NYC Half marathon side-by-side on Sunday, March 19.

Robach, 50, sported a pair of bright blue leggings, a white zip-up jacket and oversized sunglasses as she completed the race next to Holmes, 45. The former BET presenter, for his part, wore all-black athletic apparel as the pair joined their fellow runners on Sunday.

Robach and Holmes, who were tapped as GMA3: What You Need to Know cohosts in 2020 alongside Dr. Jennifer Ashton, previously ran last year’s marathon together as colleagues and friends.

“You enjoyed [running the half-marathon],” the Better Together author, who has been married to Andrew Shue since 2010, told Holmes during a March 2022 episode of GMA3. “The smile on your face was undeniable. Also, I just wanted to point out, I’m going to say it for you, T.J. beat me.”

The CNN Sunday Morning alum, who tied the knot with estranged wife Marilee Fiebig in 2010, replied: “By one second! We were running together. And I ended up a second ahead officially.”

As the pair prepared for the race, they took faithful GMA3 viewers inside of their training.

“[One] tip is to train with friends,” Robach said in a TikTok video shared via GMA3’s official account earlier that month. “You set the agenda, you say, ‘Here’s when we’re meeting’ and then you actually make an appointment. It becomes social and fun when you’re working hard [and] at least you feel the excitement of doing it with someone, you don’t feel alone. I really think that’s a huge, big part of it, to have a run buddy.”

When the former NBC News correspondent revealed her fitness tip, she pointed to Holmes. “Aww, she pointed at me when she said, ‘friend.’ That’s so cute,” he gushed.

Nearly eight months later, in November 2022, Robach and Holmes were spotted looking cozy in a series of photos obtained by the Daily Mail. While neither broadcaster publicly addressed the PDA pics or their relationship status at the time, they had each been married for many years to Shue, 56, and Fiebig, respectively. The Michigan native, for her part, also shares daughters Ava and Analise, with ex-husband Tim McIntosh. Holmes coparents daughter Sabine with the attorney, whom he filed for divorce from in December 2022, and children Brianna and Jaiden with ex-wife Amy Ferson.

Amid the scandal, ABC pulled the pair from the third hour of Good Morning America. Us Weekly later broke the news in January that Robach and the Arkansas native were “out” the network.

The broadcast station officially confirmed the news two weeks later. “After several productive conversations with Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes, about different options, we all agreed it’s best for everyone that they move on from ABC News,” ABC said in a statement at the time. “We recognize their talent and commitment over the years and are thankful for their contributions.”

After Robach and Holmes parted ways with GMA3, the pair’s romance has continued to grow stronger.

“Friends feel they will get engaged soon because they were friends a long time before they became lovers,” a source exclusively told Us earlier this month, noting the duo discussed a potential engagement. “They have a strong bond.”

The insider added: “Amy hasn’t felt this strong for someone in a long time. It’s serious for her. She would marry him. They want to give it time though. She is genuinely happy with T.J.”