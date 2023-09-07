Amy Robach‘s daughters, Ava and Annalise, have continued to spend time with stepfather Andrew Shue in the midst of their mother’s affair with T.J. Holmes.

Before the scandal, Robach became a mom when she welcomed her kids with Tim McIntosh, whom she was married to from 1996 to 2008. Shue, for his part, was married to Jennifer Hageney from 1994 to 2008. The former spouses expanded their family with sons Nate, Aidan and Wyatt before their split.

The TV reporter and the Melrose Place alum tied the knot in 2010. The couple often opened up about raising a blended family. “At least five nights a week we sit down for dinner together. And we spend one-on-one time with each kid. It really changes the relationship. It doesn’t have to be extravagant, but it’s rewarding,” Shue exclusively told Us Weekly in 2017.

In November 2022, the former ABC reporter raised eyebrows when she was spotted getting cozy with Holmes outside of the office. One month later, the Arkansas native filed for divorce from his wife of more than a decade, Marilee Fiebig. Meanwhile, Shue removed all traces of his estranged wife from Instagram and has yet to publicly comment on the scandal.

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Us broke the news in January 2023 that the GMA3 coanchors were officially axed from ABC. Weeks later, the network issued a statement about Robach and Holmes’ departure. Amid the public controversy, Robach’s children publicly offered glimpses at them spending quality time with their stepdad and his kids.

Scroll down for every show of support from Robach’s daughters toward Shue: