It’s over. GMA3: What You Need to Know anchors Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes have officially exited the morning show after their romance made headlines late last year, ABC confirmed in a statement.

“After several productive conversations with Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes, about different options, we all agreed it’s best for everyone that they move on from ABC News,” the network said in a statement released Friday, January 27, via Variety. “We recognize their talent and commitment over the years and are thankful for their contributions.”

ABC’s confirmation comes two weeks after Us Weekly exclusively broke the news that Robach, 49, and Holmes, 45 were “out” at GMA3. “The network is negotiating with them on their exit deals and an announcement,” a source told Us on January 13.

Robach and Holmes’ relationship was made public in November 2022 after they were spotted getting cozy outside of the ABC studio. At the time, the duo were both publicly married to other people. However, the Arkansas native has since filed for divorce from Marilee Fiebig after more than a decade of marriage.

The former NBC news correspondent, for her part, has remained tight-lipped about the status of her marriage to actor Andrew Shue. The estranged couple tied the knot in 2010.

Us later confirmed that Holmes previously had an affair with former Good Morning America producer Natasha Singh. A second source also revealed that Holmes had “inappropriate moments” with several ABC coworkers — which Robach knew about at the time.

“Amy is unlikely to care or be surprised by any more kiss-and-tells that come to light,” the insider shared in December 2022, adding that Robach allegedly helped Holmes “cover up an indiscretion” in the past.

The first source noted that staff are “angry” at the scandal because it became a “different dynamic” at the studio once Robach and Holmes were suspended.

Fiebig, who shares daughter Sabine, 10, with Holmes, recently broke her silence after ABC announced an investigation into her estranged husband’s relationship with Robach.

“During the holiday season and in light of the challenging times, Marilee’s sole focus has remained on the overall best interest of her 9-year-old daughter,” Fiebig’s attorney Stephanie Lehman said in a statement earlier this month. “To that end T.J.’s lawyer and I have been working together to move their divorce forward privately, expeditiously and as amicably as possible.”

The lawyer continued: “Notwithstanding, we continue to be disappointed by T.J’s lack of discretion, respect and sensitivity toward Marilee and the party’s daughter. Marilee has been touched by the outpouring of support and looks forward to a new beginning in this new year.”