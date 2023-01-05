Workplace woes. Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes have been on hiatus from GMA3: What You Need to Know for a month, and some of their colleagues hope the cohosts’ absence becomes permanent.

“The cast and crew are not on their side,” an insider exclusively tells Us Weekly. “They believe they won’t come back — that they will be demoted or leave ABC altogether.”

The staffers “feel betrayed” by Holmes, 45, and Robach, 49, the insider says. The anchors were revealed to be having an affair when photos surfaced of them looking cozy on November 30. They were removed from the airwaves the following week amid an internal investigation at ABC.

“Some on set are saying they can’t come back because it’s not fair,” the source tells Us. “Those who knew something was going on feel they were keeping a secret they shouldn’t have been keeping.”

Despite their headline-making affair, the pair don’t believe their relationship should affect their employment status. “Amy and T.J. think their romance should not have to do with [their] jobs because they have done so well for ABC over the years,” the insider continues.

Both Holmes and Robach are married to other people, though Us confirmed that Holmes filed for divorce from wife Marilee Fiebig just after Christmas. The Arkansas native married Fiebig in 2010 following his divorce Amy Ferson, with whom he shares daughter Brianna and son Jaiden. Holmes and Fiebig welcomed daughter Sabine in 2013.

Robach, meanwhile, married to Andrew Shue in 2010. She shares daughters Ava and Analise with ex-husband Tim McIntosh, and Shue shares sons Nate, Aidan and Wyatt with ex-wife Jennifer Hageney.

The two appeared on-air for two days after the news of their romance broke, but they were absent starting on December 5. ABC is performing an internal review to determine “when [the relationship] started, how it started, did it take place at work [and] if it was distracting to the staff,” a source exclusively told Us in December. “The investigation is trying to find out what staff saw before it was exposed in the media.”

Some of the Good Morning America staff “did see their PDA behavior” outside of work, the insider revealed at the time, noting colleagues spotted the twosome “leaving the station together, getting into a car together, going to dinner together, hearing plans for a weekend getaway [and] even kissing in a car.”

While staffers at ABC are divided about their potential return, the couple are putting on a “united front,” an insider exclusively told Us on Wednesday, January 4. “Amy and T.J. have lost a lot of friends who are coworkers over this … They really only have each other right now.”

With reporting by Andrea Simpson