Scandal has only brought them closer. Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes have bonded even more after their affair was made public — but their inner circles have grown smaller.

“Amy and T.J. have lost a lot of friends who are coworkers over this,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly. “They can’t talk to them or trust them.”

The GMA3: What You Need to Know cohosts turned heads in November 2022 when photos surfaced that showed them getting cozy on multiple occasions. The anchors are both married, Robach, 49, to Andrew Shue and Holmes, 45, to Marilee Fiebig. Amid the news of their affair, the twosome are on hiatus from the third hour of Good Morning America as ABC conducts an internal investigation.

“Amy and T.J. are sticking together and putting on a united front,” the source adds. “They really only have each other right now.”

Us exclusively confirmed last month that Holmes filed for divorce from Fiebig after he was seen at an airport with Robach. The duo were spotted packing on the PDA in Miami just after Christmas and returned to New York City together before the new year.

As her estranged husband’s relationship continues to raise eyebrows, Fiebig spoke out for the first time since the scandal broke.

“During the holiday season and in light of the challenging times, Marilee’s sole focus has remained on the overall best interest of her 9-year-old daughter,” Fiebig’s attorney Stephanie Lehman told the Us Weekly in a statement on Wednesday, January 4. “To that end T.J.’s lawyer and I have been working together to move their divorce forward privately, expeditiously and as amicably as possible.”

The lawyer continued: “Notwithstanding, we continue to be disappointed by T.J’s lack of discretion, respect and sensitivity toward Marilee and the party’s daughter. Marilee has been touched by the outpouring of support and looks forward to a new beginning in this new year.”

Fiebig and Holmes married in 2010 following the TV reporter’s divorce from first wife Amy Ferson. The Arkansas native, who shares daughter Brianna and son Jaiden with Ferson, expanded his family with Fiebig when they welcomed daughter Sabine in 2013.

Meanwhile, Robach has been married to Shue since 2010. The Melrose Place alum, 55, removed all traces of his wife from his Instagram account the same day that photos of Robach and her coworker holding hands surfaced. The estranged married couple are stepparents to each other’s children; Robach shares daughters Ava and Analise with ex-husband Tim McIntosh and Shue shares sons Nate, Aidan and Wyatt with ex-wife Jennifer Hageney.

With reporting by Andrea Simpson