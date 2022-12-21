In a holding pattern. ABC is currently investigating Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes amid their alleged workplace romance — and public fallout — a source exclusively reveals in the latest issue of Us Weekly.

“Amy and T.J. will remain off air until ABC completes an internal review of their relationship,” the insider says, noting the network is looking into “when it started, how it started, did it take place at work [and] if it was distracting to the staff.”

The GMA3: What You Need to Know cohosts were put on leave earlier this month after PDA-filled photos were published of them in November. The reporters are both married to other people — and had yet to give relationship updates — at the time the pictures surfaced.

“The investigation is trying to find out what staff saw before it was exposed in the media,” the source tells Us.

Some of the Good Morning America staff “did see their PDA behavior” outside of work, the insider reveals, noting the twosome were spotted “leaving the station together, getting into a car together, going to dinner together, hearing plans for a weekend getaway [and] even kissing in a car.”

Robach, 49, and Holmes, 45, made headlines on November 30 after Daily Mail published pictures of them looking cozy and holding hands outside the studio.

The University of Georgia alum, who married Andrew Shue in 2010, has yet to comment on the photos or the state of her marriage. Robach shares daughters Ava and Analise with her first husband, Tim McIntosh, and is stepmother to Shue’s sons, Nate, Aidan and Wyatt, whom he coparents with ex-wife Jennifer Hageney. (The Melrose Place alum, 55, has wiped Robach from his social media profiles amid the scandal.)

The former CNN correspondent, for his part, has also stayed tight-lipped about his relationship status with wife Marilee Fiebig, whom he wed in 2010. Holmes shares daughter Sabine, 9, with Fiebig, 44, and son Jaiden and daughter Brianna with his first wife, Amy Ferson.

One day after news of their alleged fling broke, Robach and Holmes returned to their GMA3 hosting duties. “Who’s looking forward to the weekend?” the Arkansas native quipped, which led Robach to raise her hand.

The twosome, however, were pulled on December 5 from their positions as co-anchors. Us confirmed at the time that Holmes and Robach would be absent from the broadcast for the foreseeable future as the network launched an internal investigation into the nature of their relationship.

Two weeks later, the journalists were spotted getting cozy once again while out in New York City, according to photos published on December 15.

