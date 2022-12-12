Missing in action. Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes were absent from GMA3 for the second week in a row amid the controversy over their alleged relationship.

DeMarco Morgan and Rhiannon Ally filled in for the 20/20 coanchor, 49, and the former CNN reporter, 45, during the Monday, December 12, edition of Good Morning America‘s third hour. Robach and Holmes have not been on the show since December 5, when Us Weekly confirmed that the duo would not be returning to the news desk for the foreseeable future.

“Good afternoon, everybody. Welcome to What You Need to Know,” Ally told the audience on the latest episode. “We are filling in today for Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes on this Monday.”

Morgan, 44, then added: “It is Monday! [I’m] DeMarco Morgan. Dr. Jen Ashton with us always at GMA.” He then gestured to Ally, saying: “But look at this superstar right here! Welcome.”

The former CBS anchor began filling in for Holmes last week alongside Stephanie Ramos, who took over for Robach on December 5. Ally, meanwhile, made her GMA3 debut on Monday.

Robach and Holmes became the news themselves on November 30 when the Daily Mail published photos showing the duo holding hands and looking cozy outside the studio. The journalists — who are married to Andrew Shue and Marilee Fiebig, respectively — have not publicly addressed the pictures or the status of their marriages.

One day after the news of their alleged romance broke, Robach and Holmes returned to GMA3 as if nothing had changed. “Who’s looking forward to the weekend?” Holmes quipped on December 1 before Robach raised her hand.

“Amy and T.J. have been arriving to work pretending like everything is normal, they have been carrying on like they would any other day,” an insider exclusively told Us earlier this month. “The GMA staff for the most part all knew that something was happening between Amy and T.J., they were always playful with each other, like two people who were dating. Amy and T.J. didn’t seem like they were trying to keep their relationship secret anymore, everyone around the office could tell there was a spark between them for many months.”

While the pair haven’t yet addressed the scandal, both reporters deleted their Instagram accounts after the cozy photos online. Shue, 55, also wiped all traces of Robach from his own Instagram page.

The situation has been making headlines all month, with celebrities chiming in to share their own thoughts about the GMA3 stars’ relationship. “In the beginning I actually thought, ‘Good on Good Morning America. They’re saying they’re not taking them off the air. It’s two consenting adults,’” Gayle King said during the Thursday, December 8, episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen. “But then the more you read, it’s just very messy.”

Don Lemon, for his part, said that he hopes his former coworker Holmes is doing “OK” amid the drama. “I’ll say this, I know T.J., I worked with T.J. at CNN, so I have nothing but love for him and I hope that he’s OK,” the CNN personality, 56, told Entertainment Tonight on Tuesday, December 6. “I don’t know about their situation, I’m not privy enough, but I just like to offer people love and support and I hope that they’re OK and hope that they continue to prosper.”