Viewers tuning into the third hour of Good Morning America won’t be seeing Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes for the foreseeable future, Us Weekly can confirm.

TMZ reported on Monday, December 5, that ABC president Kim Godwin announced at an editorial meeting that Robach, 49, and Holmes, 45, would not be on air on GMA3 as their relationship continues to be an “internal and external distraction.” Variety subsequently reported that ABC News “wanted to do what’s best for the organization” despite the fact that the coanchors had not violated any company policy.

Robach and Holmes, who have reported the news together on GMA3 since 2020, turned into the story on Wednesday, November 30, after Daily Mail published several sets of pictures of their various outings together during the month of November. During one trip, the pair were seen holding hands in the car. On another excursion, Holmes could be seen playfully touching Robach’s backside.

The journalists have yet to publicly comment on their reported relationship — or the status of their respective marriages. Robach, for her part, has been married to Andrew Shue since 2010. The spouses, who sold their NYC apartment prior to the scandal, don’t have any children together. However, the 20/20 cohost, who is a mother of two daughters, and the Melrose Place actor, who has three sons, were previously candid about their blended family and roles as stepparents in the past.

Holmes, meanwhile, shares daughter Sabine with wife Marilee Fiebig, whom he wed in 2010. He is also the father of daughter Brianna and son Jaiden with ex-wife Amy Ferson.

In the initial days following the controversy, Robach and Holmes appeared on GMA3 as normal. During the Thursday, December 1, broadcast, they joked about being ready for the weekend. The following day, Holmes quipped that he wanted their “great week” to “keep going and going.”

“Speak for yourself,” Robach responded on Friday, December 2, after an awkward laugh. During their “Faith Friday” segment, she joked about the coworkers needing words of wisdom from their guest Nona Jones.

A source previously told Us that several members of the GMA3 staff “knew that something was happening between Amy and T.J.”

“Amy and T.J. have been arriving to work pretending like everything is normal, they have been carrying on like they would any other day,” the source said. “They were always playful with each other, like two people who were dating. Amy and T.J. didn’t seem like they were trying to keep their relationship secret anymore, everyone around the office could tell there was a spark between them for many months.”

Another insider noted that the duo got closer on work trips. “[Their relationship] blossomed from a close friendship,” the source added.