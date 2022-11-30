Preparing to part ways? Amy Robach and her husband, Andrew Shue, sold their New York City apartment one week before the Good Morning America co-anchor was photographed getting cozy with coworker T.J. Holmes.

Us Weekly confirmed that Robach, 49, and Shue, 55, listed their property in September. Two months later, the spacious apartment went off the market with a pending sale of over five million dollars. The three-bedroom and two-bathroom home was previously purchased in 2018.

Shortly after selling their apartment, the TV reporter made headlines when she was spotted holding hands with Holmes, 45. The Arkansas native, for his part, has been married to Marilee Fiebig since 2010. Robach and Holmes were seen on multiple outings including a trip to Upstate New York, according to photos obtained by the Daily Mail.

Ahead of the speculation about her personal life, the former NBC correspondent offered glimpses at her blended family with Shue.

The couple met at a book party in 2009 and exchanged vows one year later. Robach was previously married to Tim McIntosh, with whom she welcomed daughter Ava in 2002 and Analise in 2006. Following her wedding to the Melrose Place alum, Robach became a stepmother to his sons, Nate, Aidan and Wyatt. (Shue shares his kids with ex-wife Jennifer Hageney.)

In 2017, Shue gushed about the dynamic between their children, exclusively telling Us Weekly, “At least five nights a week we sit down for dinner together. And we spend one-on-one time with each kid. It really changes the relationship. It doesn’t have to be extravagant, but it’s rewarding.”

The Michigan native, for her part, credited their parenting approach. “We spend money on experiences and not material things. Those things can get forgotten about,” she shared at the time. “Seeing a Broadway show with my girls for Christmas instead of getting them clothes turned out to be one of the most meaningful ways to spend my money and time. Memories can’t be broken or returned.”

The pair used their life as inspiration for a children’s book, which they released in October 2021.

“When we first blended our family, we created bedtime stories about the animals in the backyard of our new home becoming a family and finding adventures together,” Robach and Shue explained to Publisher’s Weekly in a joint interview that same month. “Now with four out of our five children in college and beyond, we’ve only just now had time and perspective to try and help others who are in the middle of blending and raising their families.”