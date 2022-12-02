Looking for advice. Good Morning America anchors T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach joked about needing “words of wisdom” amid their reported relationship.

While wrapping up their interview with Nona Jones on Friday, December 2, Robach, 49, asked the Killing Compassion author to close out their “Faith Friday” segment with some “words of wisdom” ahead of the weekend. “We could use some,” the 20/20 coanchor added, looking pointedly at Holmes, 45.

“Well, you know, we’re in the holiday season, and this is a time where we’re around families and sometimes we can end up being compared involuntarily,” Jones responded, adding that people can also feel “less than” when they compare themselves to others. “Perfection is not in the eye of the beholder. Perfection is in the eye of the creator. We were created perfect, so no matter what somebody says about you, you were created perfect, and you have to own that truth.”

The former MSNBC correspondent then noted that he and Robach were moved by Jones’ comments. “I know what she’s about to say. She’s about to say that just gave her chills,” Holmes said. “But it’s rare that I get to say it. That gave me chills as well, and it’s a timely message for a lot of folks right now, including the two folks you’re sitting in front of, so we absolutely appreciate that, Nona.”

Earlier that day, the GMA3 cohosts seemed to poke fun at the rumors about their relationship status. “It’s too bad it’s Friday. It’s been a great week. I just want this one to keep going and going and going,” Holmes said with a smile at the start of the episode. “Just enjoying it. … Take it all in.”

Robach, for her part, laughed, but added: “Speak for yourself.”

The twosome made headlines on Wednesday, November 30, after the Daily Mail published photos of them on various outings around New York City. In the snaps, which were taken throughout the month, Holmes and Robach held hands and exhibited some playful PDA . Both TV personalities, however, have been married to other people for more than a decade.

Earlier that day, the GMA3 cohosts seemed to poke fun at the rumors about their relationship status. “It’s too bad it’s Friday. It’s been a great week. I just want this one to keep going and going and going,” Holmes said with a smile at the start of the episode. “Just enjoying it. … Take it all in.”

Robach, for her part, laughed, but added: “Speak for yourself.”

The twosome made headlines on Wednesday, November 30, after the Daily Mail published photos of them on various outings around New York City. In the snaps, which were taken throughout the month, Holmes and Robach held hands and exhibited some playful PDA . Both TV personalities, however, have been married to other people for more than a decade.

Holmes married Marilee Fiebig in March 2010, just one month after Robach married Andrew Shue. While the Melrose Place alum, 55, has not publicly addressed the photos, he did delete all traces of his spouse from his Instagram account. (Both Robach and Holmes disabled their own accounts on Wednesday.) Us Weekly also confirmed that Shue and Robach sold their New York apartment last month, after putting it up for sale in September.

The couple previously spoke about their “blended” family often: Shue shares three sons with ex-wife Jennifer Hageney, while Robach is mom to two daughters, who she shares with ex-husband Tim McIntosh. “We’re mentors who guide them and love them,” the ABC personality told Us in 2017. “My daughters have a stepmother with their father, and I look at it like, there are more people who love my kids.”

Holmes, for his part, shares daughter Sabine with Fiebig. He is also dad to daughter Brianna and son Jaiden, who he shares with ex-wife Amy Ferson.

On Friday, a source told Us that Robach and the Arkansas native weren’t attempting to hide their flirtatious relationship from their coworkers. “The GMA staff for the most part all knew that something was happening between Amy and T.J., they were always playful with each other, like two people who were dating,” the insider said. “Amy and T.J. didn’t seem like they were trying to keep their relationship secret anymore, everyone around the office could tell there was a spark between them for many months.”