Mindy Kaling Jokes About 'GMA' Appearance Amid T.J. Holmes, Amy Robach Scandal

She’s got jokes. Mindy Kaling‘s appearance on Good Morning America came at a dramatic time — and the actress happily weighed in on the drama about co-anchors T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach.

“Good Morning America is trending because of my appearance on it, right?” Kaling, 43, tweeted on Thursday, December 1, after speaking with Robin Roberts on the show.

The screenwriter also shared a clip from her interview where she discussed playing Kelly Kapoor on The Office.

“I think she probably would have quit Dunder Mifflin to be an influencer and then would have been canceled almost immediately,” Kaling, who rose to stardom after bringing the character to life from 2005 to 2013, said about Kelly’s potential future.

Kaling’s commentary comes after Good Morning America made headlines when photos surfaced of Holmes, 45, and Robach, 49, on multiple outings outside the office. The coworkers, who are both married to other people, were spotted on a getaway to Upstate New York and in one photo Holmes was playfully touching Robach’s backside.

Ahead of the drama, the pair individually gushed about their strong marriages.

The former NBC correspondent, who shares daughters Ava and Annalise with ex-husband Tim McIntosh, praised her blended family with Andrew Shue. The Melrose Place alum, 55, for his part, welcomed sons Aidan and Wyatt with Jennifer Hageney before their split in 2008.

Meanwhile, Holmes shares daughter Brianna and son Jaiden with his first wife, Amy Ferson. He expanded his family with Marilee Fiebig in 2013, three years after they tied the knot.

Amid the scandal, the Arkansas native’s comments about his connection with Fiebig have resurfaced on social media. In a March 2020 post, the former MSNBC correspondent reflected on how despite his “best efforts” the attorney “remained married” to him.

“That’s not hyperbole. I’m not being dramatic. I gave her plenty of reasons, excuses, and opportunities to walk her fine ass out the doooooooor,” he wrote in the now-viral Facebook upload. “But instead, with her built-in black woman superpower, she showed a grace and patience that’s incomprehensible.”

Holmes continued: “Asking her for another 10 years would be asking too much. Another 10 months? That may even be a stretch. If she gave me another 10 weeks, I should consider myself lucky. If she puts up with me another 10 days, I’d be grateful.”

Robach and Holmes, who have both deleted their social media accounts, have yet to address the scandal. Shue, however, seemingly reacted when he removed all traces of his wife from his Instagram. The news comes one week after Shue and Robach sold their New York apartment.

According to a source, Robach and Holmes were “trying to keep their relationship a secret” until they were ready to go public. “They always had a spark and their work trips away together brought them even closer,” an insider explained to Us Weekly, noting that their relationship “blossomed from a close friendship.”