CNN’s Don Lemon Hopes Former Coanchor T.J. Holmes Is ‘OK’ Amid Amy Scandal

In T.J.’s corner. As T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach’s relationship has made headlines, his former CNN colleague is sharing his support.

“I’ll say this, I know T.J., I worked with T.J. at CNN, so I have nothing but love for him and I hope that he’s OK,” Don Lemon told Entertainment Tonight on Tuesday, December 6, about his former coanchor. “I don’t know about their situation, I’m not privy enough, but I just like to offer people love and support and I hope that they’re OK and hope that they continue to prosper.”

Holmes, 45, made headlines late last month after he was spotted looking cozy with Robach, 49, in a series of photos published by the Daily Mail. The GMA3 cohosts, who have helmed the third hour of Good Morning America since 2020, are both married to other people. Holmes married attorney Marilee Fiebig, with whom he shares a 9-year-old daughter, in 2010. The Better Together author, for her part, has been married to former soap star Andrew Shue since 2010.

While Holmes and Robach have not publicly addressed their alleged relationship status, they’ve gotten closer since taking over GMA3: What You Need to Know and training for several half-marathons.

“They always had a spark and their work trips away together brought them even closer,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly in November of Holmes and Robach. “They have been trying to keep their relationship a secret until they were ready to announce.”

The former BET personality — who also shares two older children with ex-wife Amy Ferson — and Robach returned to the GMA3 studio one day after news of the scandal broke, alongside cohost Dr. Jennifer Ashton.

“Amy and T.J. have been arriving to work pretending like everything is normal, they have been carrying on like they would any other day,” a second insider told Us earlier this month. “The GMA staff, for the most part, all knew that something was happening between Amy and T.J., they were always playful with each other, like two people who were dating. Amy and T.J. didn’t seem like they were trying to keep their relationship secret anymore, everyone around the office could tell there was a spark between them for many months.”

Holmes and Robach — who coparents two daughters with ex-husband Tim McIntosh — have since been pulled from the GMA3 broadcasts. Stephanie Ramos and Gio Benitez, respectively, have been emceeing the daily program beginning on Monday, December 5.

“Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes have the day off,” Ramos, 39, quipped during the show’s intro on Monday. However, a prerecorded voiceover still noted that GMA3 was hosted by Robach and Holmes.

Lemon — who has worked at CNN since 2006 — is rooting to see his former colleague back on GMA3 soon. “I hope so,” the Louisiana native, 56, told ET on Tuesday. “And I hope that I can see them in person again soon so I can give ’em a hug.”