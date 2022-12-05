Sitting it out. Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes were absent from GMA3 on Monday, December 5, days after news of their alleged relationship made headlines.

“Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes have the day off,” Stephanie Ramos said while introducing the episode alongside Gio Benitez. The prerecorded voiceover intro for the show still said the hour would be hosted by Robach, 49, and Holmes, 45. Ramos, 40, and Benitez, 37 — joined by Dr. Jennifer Ashton — then proceeded with a discussion of COVID-19 antibody treatments.

Us Weekly confirmed earlier on Monday that Robach and Holmes wouldn’t be returning to the anchor desk at Good Morning America for the foreseeable future. The pair will be temporarily replaced by fellow ABC News anchors Ramos and Benitez.

Ahead of Monday’s episode, TMZ reported that ABC president Kim Godwin announced during an editorial meeting that the cohosts would not appear on GMA3 as theirpersonal relationship presents an “internal and external distraction.” Variety later reported that the twosome hadn’t violated any company policies, but ABC News “wanted to do what’s best for the organization.”

News of Holmes and Robach’s alleged romance broke on Wednesday, November 30, when the Daily Mail published photos showing the pair on several outings together. In one snap, the duo held hands while in a car, and in another, Holmes playfully touched Robach’s backside as they loaded bags into the trunk of a vehicle.

Neither of the journalists — who are both married to other people — have publicly commented on the nature of their relationship, but they both deleted their social media accounts after the photos appeared online. Robach’s husband, Andrew Shue, also removed all photos of his wife from his Instagram account.

When Robach and Holmes returned to GMA3 on Thursday, December 1, they proceeded with business as usual. “Who’s looking forward to the weekend?” Holmes asked with a laugh before the University of Georgia alum raised her hand.

The duo appeared on the show again on Friday, December 2, with Holmes joking about how he wanted their “great week” to keep going. Robach laughed at her coanchor’s quip before adding, “Speak for yourself.”

Earlier this month, an insider told Us that Holmes and Robach’s coworkers were aware of flirtation between the two hosts for “many months” before news of their relationship broke.

“Amy and T.J. have been arriving to work pretending like everything is normal, they have been carrying on like they would any other day,” the source told Us. “The GMA staff for the most part all knew that something was happening between Amy and T.J., they were always playful with each other, like two people who were dating. Amy and T.J. didn’t seem like they were trying to keep their relationship secret anymore, everyone around the office could tell there was a spark between them for many months.”

The duo have each been married to their respective spouses since 2010. Robach and Shue, 55, tied the knot in February of that year, while Holmes wed Maralee Fiebig one month later. Robach shares daughters Ava, 19, and Annalise, 16, with ex-husband Tim McIntosh, and she is stepmother to Shue’s three sons from his marriage to ex-wife Jennifer Hageney. Holmes, for his part, shares daughter Sabine with Fiebig and daughter Brianna and son Jaiden with ex-wife Amy Ferson.