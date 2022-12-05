'GMA3’ Replaces Amy Robach With Stephanie Ramos Amid Scandal: What to Know

Amid the drama, the cohosts appeared to poke fun at the rumors. “It’s too bad it’s Friday. It’s been a great week. I just want this one to keep going and going and going,” the Arkansas native joked on Friday, December 2. “Just enjoying it. … Take it all in.”
Robach, for her part, added: “Speak for yourself.”
“I hope my legacy is that of a reporter who cared about each and every story and interview. I don’t take this job lightly, whatsoever,” she told Women’s Health Magazine one month prior. “Every word matters, and I’ve seen it over the years, running into folks who will remember one particular story that I did five months ago. And it surprises me each time. I think, ‘Oh my gosh, that’s right. This is why I do this.’”
Scroll down for everything to know about Ramos:
1. What Position Did Stephanie Have Before Taking Over for Amy?
The ABC News national correspondent has covered stories ranging from military issues to mental health crises in Latinx communities. Before joining ABC in 2015, Ramos was a news anchor in Missouri and an assignment editor in South Carolina.
2. What Other Jobs Has Stephanie Explored Ahead of Her Time at ABC?
During an interview with Women's Health Magazine in November, Ramos opened up about how the attacks on the twin towers of the World Trade Center offered her career trajectory.
"While I was still in undergrad, 9/11 happened. As a native New Yorker, I wanted to do something for my country; I wanted to be a part of something bigger, and I was drawn to the military," she explained. "I initially planned to join the Marines, but I ran into an Army recruiter before my decision was final, and they were able to offer me a schedule that worked better for pursuing my education and military service at the same time."
3. How Many Kids Does Stephanie Have?
The reporter and husband Emio Tomeoni share sons Xavier and Gio.
4. Who Will Be Joining Stephanie On Air?
Ramos and Benitez, 37, will be the temporary coanchors of GMA3 amid the scandal. Benitez, who is a correspondent for ABC News, also appears on Good Morning America, World News Tonight, 20/20 and Nightline. He's won three television news Emmy awards.
5. Has Stephanie Addressed the News on Social Media?
Ahead of her first appearance as host of GMA3, Ramos did not weigh in on the gig. Instead, Ramos previously used the social media platform to offer glimpses at her news coverage.