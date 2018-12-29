Don Lemon, the anchor of CNN Tonight, gives Us his life’s headlines. Read on to learn 25 things about the host.

1. I’m a Law & Order junkie. I love SVU, but the original is my favorite.

2. I worked at McDonald’s in high school.

3. My first car was a red Volkswagen Beetle nicknamed Herbie, from the [1968] movie The Love Bug.

4. My favorite movie is [1950’s] All About Eve. Best-written movie ever. Perfect.

5. I’m an avid napper.

6. I was told by a professor I’d never make it as a journalist.

7. I like my steak burnt.

8. I eat jalapeños and drink the juice from the jar.

9. Secretly I’d love to be a professional singer, dancer and actor.

10. My grandparents owned an ice and sugarcane company. There was an ice house in my yard growing up.

11. Boating is my happy place.

12. My favorite cake is apple jelly cake. You haven’t lived until you’ve eaten my mom’s apple jelly cake.

13. I’m obsessed with everything Judy Garland.

14. I love to cook and bake with Mom for the holidays. We always make Southern cuisine — crawfish bisque, seafood gumbo and crawfish étouffée. Damn, I’m hungry writing this.

15. I love live albums and great iconic voices — Aretha Live at Fillmore West, Judy at Carnegie Hall and Teddy Pendergrass’ Live! Coast to Coast. These all fit the bill. There’s nothing better than the rich sound, the crackle and hiss of vinyl.

16. As a kid, I used to record news shows on my family’s VHS camcorder.

17. I love to longboard and own several.

18. A wood-burning fireplace is a must, in every room if possible.

19. My favorite author is James Baldwin.

20. I hate flying. It’s not natural … for humans.

21. I was a Republican in college.

22. I once built a home in Africa and shot my own series on HIV/AIDS.

23. My college girlfriend was a Louisiana State University cheerleader. Hi, Marcia!

24. I have several pairs of Crocs.

25. My grandmother [Mary H. Bouligney] was my best friend growing up. I basically lived with her. I got my media-consumption habits from her. We’d watch TV until midnight and then listen to radio shows in the wee hours. I still do. I miss her every day.

