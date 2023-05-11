GMA3 switcharoo! DeMarco Morgan is the latest anchor to fill T.J. Holmes’ seat on GMA3: What You Need to Know in light of his alleged romance with cohost Amy Robach.

“I’ll take a little Gloria Estefan on a Friday afternoon. Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to What You Need to Know on this Friday,” Stephanie Ramos said during the Friday, December 9, broadcast. “We’re filling in for Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes.”

Morgan, 44, then chimed in that it was “good to see” both the ABC News correspondent, 39, and Dr. Jennifer Ashton behind the desk.

The former CBS News personality and Ramos are emceeing the morning show after Robach, 49, and Holmes, 45, were pulled from the broadcasts earlier this month. The twosome’s names are still included in the prerecorded GMA3 introduction that kicks off each daily episode.

Robach and Holmes first made headlines in late November when the Daily Mail published a series of photos of the duo looking cozy. The broadcasters — who are married to Andrew Shue and Marilee Fiebig, respectively — have not publicly addressed the photos or the status of their preexisting relationships.

The former CNN anchor and the Better Together author returned to work one day after news of the scandal broke as if nothing had changed.

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

“Amy and T.J. have been arriving to work pretending like everything is normal, they have been carrying on like they would any other day,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly earlier this month. “The GMA staff, for the most part, all knew that something was happening between Amy and T.J., they were always playful with each other, like two people who were dating. Amy and T.J. didn’t seem like they were trying to keep their relationship secret anymore, everyone around the office could tell there was a spark between them for many months.”

ABC executives ultimately decided on Monday, December 5, to pull Robach and Holmes from TV. Ramos and Gio Benitez were then tasked to step in on the third-hour broadcast of Good Morning America.

The network has not addressed if or when Robach and Holmes will return to GMA3 as Morgan and Ramos continue to discuss the latest news.

Morgan, for his part, has worked in journalism for more than 20 years but was hired by ABC News last month after serving as a CBS anchor with the local Santa Monica, California, station.

“I will say thank you to everyone behind the scenes,” he said during his final CBS broadcast in April. “Thank you to so many people who wake up in the middle of the night just to make sure that I look good. This has been a wonderful journey. … I was telling someone last night, ‘There was a little boy in Tulsa, Oklahoma, with a curl in the second grade who was watching the space shuttle Challenger explode, and he was watching Dan Rather and that’s when he was bitten by the broadcasting bug.’”

Scroll below to meet the latest addition to the GMA3 team: