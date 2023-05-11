Their replacements. Eva Pilgrim and DeMarco Morgan will officially be taking over for Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes as GMA3‘s newest coanchors after the latter pair’s network exit amid their affair scandal.

ABC announced in a Thursday, May 11, press release that Pilgrim, 40, and Morgan, 44, would headline GMA3: What You Need to Know full-time alongside Dr. Jennifer Ashton, who serves as the program’s Chief Health and Medical Correspondent.

“Allow us to reintroduce ourselves,” GMA3’s official Instagram wrote on Thursday. “Join us in welcoming @evapilgrim and @demarcomorgan as co-anchors of #GMA3, along with @drjashton as chief health and medical correspondent.”

Journalist Gio Benitez will also emcee the GMA weekend broadcasts on Saturdays and Sundays.

ABC officially announced that Robach, 50, and Holmes, 45, were no longer with the network on January 27.

“After several productive conversations with Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes, about different options, we all agreed it’s best for everyone that they move on from ABC News,” ABC said in a statement, weeks after Us Weekly broke the news that they were out. “We recognize their talent and commitment over the years and are thankful for their contributions.”

After the pair’s GMA3 departure, a rotating panel of journalists filled in for them, including Morgan and Benitez, 37. However, ABC did not immediately adjust the prerecorded voiceover introduction at the top of the show.

Robach and Holmes’ relationship was first made public in November 2022 after they were spotted getting cozy outside of the studio. At the time, the pair were both publicly married to other people. However, the Arkansas native has since filed for divorce from Marilee Fiebig after more than a decade of marriage.

The former NBC news correspondent, for her part, has remained tight-lipped about the status of her marriage to actor Andrew Shue. The estranged couple tied the knot in 2010.

After the costars were suspended from ABC amid an investigation, Fiebig broke her silence about her estranged husband’s scandal.

“During the holiday season and in light of the challenging times, Marilee’s sole focus has remained on the overall best interest of her 9-year-old daughter,” Fiebig’s attorney Stephanie Lehman said in a statement in January, referring to her daughter Sabine. “To that end T.J.’s lawyer and I have been working together to move their divorce forward privately, expeditiously and as amicably as possible.”

The lawyer continued: “Notwithstanding, we continue to be disappointed by T.J’s lack of discretion, respect and sensitivity toward Marilee and the party’s daughter. Marilee has been touched by the outpouring of support and looks forward to a new beginning in this new year.”

As news broke of Robach and Holmes’ exit, a source exclusively told Us that the Michigan native was looking to move forward.

“Amy found love and now she has to find a new job and she’s OK with it,” the insider shared in February. “She is fine with their love being out there. Some think they might even have more job opportunities together because they are being so open.”

According to the insider, Robach’s estranged husband wants “nothing to do” with her following the controversy, adding, “He’s taking it hard because the whole thing has been so messy.”

Robach and Shue have since prioritized their blended brood — they each have children from their previous marriages — amid their separation.

“Amy has a relationship with Andrew’s sons here and there,” another source told Us in April. “She is still in her stepsons’ lives. They communicate. She’d like them to still think of her as their stepmother and will be there for them. … She’s been their stepmom for so long and wants a relationship with them and Andrew is having a hard time emotionally with it. But his sons still keep in touch and communicate with her.”

Robach’s relationship with Holmes, meanwhile, has continued to heat up.

“Friends feel they will get engaged soon because they were friends a long time before they became lovers,” a third insider told Us in March. “They have a strong bond.” The couple also plan to move in together.